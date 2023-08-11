6 traditional architectural solutions that can help us adapt to extreme weather

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.
Author: Douglas Broom, Senior Writer, Forum Agenda
- Extreme weather is one of the top two threats facing the world in the next two years, according to the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2023.The race is on to make our homes able to withstand the effects of the climate crisis.Could these innovations from the past be part of the solution?
As the climate crisis makes weather increasingly extreme around the world, architects are rediscovering traditional building styles which have proven their ability to withstand today’s harsh conditionsThe World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2023 found extreme weather is one of the top two threats facing the world in the next two years. Failure to take sufficient measures to mitigate climate change was rated the most severe risk for the coming decade.Here are six examples of innovations from the past which are helping us adapt our living environments to survive in an uncertain climate future.
1. Cooling chimneys
Summers can be very hot in Iran. Although in an average year they range up to 36C, in August 2022 the temperature in Abadan hit a record 53C. Traditional Iranian homes stay cool thanks to wind catchers, tall decorated chimneys with openings on at least two sides.Breezes are funnelled in through one side and hot air escapes through the other. They can lower indoor temperature by up to 12C. Now architects say modern versions using advanced technology could prove a sustainable alternative to energy-hungry air conditioning.
2. Flood-proof homes
Constructed using prefabricated bamboo frames, the chauhras sit on metre-high raised platforms and are octagonal rather than round for strength. So far, 5,000 have been built and Lari’s work has been recognized by the award of Royal Gold Medal for Architecture from the Royal Institute of British Architects.
3. Ultra-reflective paint
Traditional white-painted surfaces reflect sunlight but also heat up. The Purdue team says their paint reflects 98.1% of sunlight and cools walls by almost 8C. Painted onto a 94-square-metre roof, the paint produces 10kw of cooling power – more than many air conditioners.
4. Storm-protected homes
But as well as being sustainable, they also offer storm protection as one homeowner in Oklahoma found when a tornado swept over theirs without causing damage. And they are gaining in popularity. Luxury “earth house” architect Peter Vetsch has built over 70 around the world.
5. Skywells to reduce heat in homes
Scientists who have studied the effects of skywells say that in hot and humid climates they reduce indoor temperatures by between 2.6C and 4.3C. Thanks to the heat-retaining qualities of traditional homes, skywells improve ventilation in winter without making people cold.
How is the World Economic Forum fighting the climate crisis?
The World Economic Forum’s Centre for Nature and Climate accelerates action on climate change and environmental sustainability, food systems, the circular economy and value chains, and the future of international development.
- Through the Global Plastic Action Partnership, the Forum is bringing together government, business and civil society to shape a more sustainable world by eradicating plastic pollution.Global companies are collaborating through the Forum’s 1t.org initiative to support 1 trillion trees by 2030, with over 30 companies having already committed to conserve, restore and grow more than 3.6 billion trees in over 60 countries.Through a partnership with the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and over 50 global businesses, the Forum is encouraging companies to join the First Movers Coalition and invest in innovative green technologies to enable net-zero emissions by 2050.The Forum is bringing global leaders together to reduce the environmental impact of value chains and make the $4.5 trillion circular economy opportunity a reality. The African Circular Economy Alliance is funding circular economy entrepreneurs and circular economy activities in Rwanda, Nigeria and South Africa, while the Circular Electronics in China project is helping companies reduce and recycle 50% of e-waste by 2025.Since launching in 2020, the Forum’s open innovation platform UpLink has welcomed over 40,000 users who are working on more than 30 challenges crowdsourcing solutions to the climate crisis.More than 1000 partners from the private sector, government and civil society are working together through the 2030 Water Resources Group to ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030. The group has facilitated close to $1 billion of financing for water-related programmes.
Contact us for more information on how to get involved.
Another ancient solution being explored for cooling today’s buildings is the aqueduct. In Seville, Spain, which reached temperatures of 42C in July, a grid of underground aqueducts could help to lower temperatures of the buildings above it by as much as 10C.The network of pipes and tubes under Seville’s CartujaQanat is based on a 1,000-year-old Persian agricultural system called the Persian Qanat, which utilized the cool air from the canals to reduce air temperatures
Speak your Mind Here