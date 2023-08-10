Is Age Just a Number? Exploring the Impact of Ageism and Discrimination Faced by Immigrant, Refugee, and Asylum-Seeking Doctors and Medical Students

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Sadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and research engineer at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia. She is affiliated with the Bangladesh Medical Students’ Society (BMSS). International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

According to a new United Nations report on ageism (2021); Every second person in the world is believed to hold ageist attitudes – which leads to poorer physical and mental health, social isolation, low quality of life for older persons, reduced life span which is costing societies billions of dollars each year.



Ageism can be a form of discrimination that affects individuals in various contexts, including the field of medicine. When it comes to immigrant, refugee, and asylum-seeking doctors and medical students, ageism can manifest in several ways. Here are some examples:

1. Credential recognition: Immigrant, refugee, and asylum-seeking doctors and medical students may face challenges in having their credentials recognized in their new country. They might be required to repeat their medical education or undergo additional exams, regardless of their previous experience or qualifications. Such requirements can disproportionately affect older individuals who have already invested years in their medical careers.

2. Limited opportunities: older immigrants, refugees, asylum-seeking doctors, and medical students might encounter limited opportunities for professional advancement or specialization due to their age. They may face barriers when applying for competitive residency programs or seeking promotions, as younger candidates are often given preference.

3. Stereotypes and biases: Ageist stereotypes and biases can impact the perceptions and attitudes of colleagues, supervisors, and patients towards older immigrant doctors or medical students. These stereotypes may include assumptions about outdated medical knowledge or concerns about potential retirement soon, even if the individual is fully capable of providing high-quality care.

4. Workplace discrimination: Discrimination in the workplace can occur in the form of exclusion from decision-making processes, being overlooked for important assignments, or facing discriminatory treatment by colleagues or superiors based on age. These experiences can create a hostile work environment and negatively impact the professional and personal well-being of immigrant doctors and medical students.

Addressing ageism for immigrant, refugee, and asylum-seeking doctors and medical students requires comprehensive efforts, including:

1. Recognition of international qualifications: Creating transparent and fair processes for recognizing the credentials and experience of immigrant doctors and medical students, considering their previous education and training.

2. Diverse recruitment and promotion policies: Implementing policies that promote diversity and inclusion in the medical field, ensuring that age is not a barrier to opportunities for advancement or specialization.

3. Education and awareness: Conducting education and awareness campaigns to challenge ageist stereotypes and biases, both among healthcare professionals and the public. This can help foster a more inclusive and supportive environment for all medical professionals.



4. Support programs: Establishing mentorship programs, support networks, and resources specifically tailored to the needs of immigrant, refugee, and asylum-seeking doctors and medical students. These programs can provide guidance, networking opportunities, and assistance in navigating the challenges they may face.

5. Policy changes: Advocating for policy changes at the institutional and governmental levels to address ageism in healthcare settings and ensure fair treatment and equal opportunities for immigrant doctors and medical students of all ages.



The economic impact of ageism:

Ageism can have significant impacts on the economy. Here are some key considerations:

1. Talent loss: Ageism can lead to the loss of valuable talent in the workforce. Discriminatory practices that hinder the professional advancement of older immigrant professionals and refugees can result in their skills and expertise being underutilized or overlooked. This talent loss can have a detrimental effect on sectors that rely on diverse skill sets and experiences.

2. Economic contribution: Age should not be a determining factor in assessing the economic potential of individuals. Older immigrant professionals and refugees often bring years of experience, knowledge, and expertise that can contribute significantly to the economy of the host country. By undervaluing or excluding them based on age, opportunities for economic growth and innovation can be missed.



3. Unemployment and underemployment: Ageism can contribute to higher rates of unemployment and underemployment among older workers. This can lead to a decrease in personal income, increased reliance on social welfare programs, and a loss of tax revenue for governments. It also means that valuable human capital is not being fully utilized, resulting in an inefficient allocation of resources.

4. Economic dependency: When older individuals face ageism in the workplace and are forced into early retirement or have trouble re-entering the job market, they may become economically dependent on social welfare programs or other forms of financial support. This can place a strain on public resources and lead to increased government spending.

5. Reduced consumer spending: Ageism can negatively impact the purchasing power of older individuals. When older adults face discrimination or are unable to find employment, they may have less disposable income to spend on goods and services. This can have a ripple effect on various sectors of the economy, including retail, tourism, and healthcare.

6. Long-term economic growth: Ageism can hinder innovation and productivity growth. By excluding or undervaluing older workers, societies miss out on their wealth of knowledge, skills, and experience, which can contribute to innovation and economic advancement. Embracing age diversity and leveraging the talents of older individuals can enhance productivity, foster entrepreneurship, and drive long-term economic growth.

7. Healthcare sector impact: In the healthcare sector specifically, ageism towards older immigrant doctors and medical professionals can result in a shortage of skilled healthcare providers. With an aging population and increasing healthcare needs, it is crucial to harness the talents of older professionals who have the necessary experience and expertise to address these challenges.

8. Diverse perspectives and innovation: Age diversity in the workforce brings a range of perspectives and ideas that can foster innovation and drive economic growth. By embracing and including professionals of all ages, countries can benefit from a broader pool of ideas, problem-solving approaches, and entrepreneurial ventures.

9. Reduced productivity and economic costs: Discrimination based on age can lead to decreased motivation, job satisfaction, and productivity among older professionals. When talented individuals are unable to fully contribute due to ageist practices, it can result in lost productivity and hinder economic progress. Additionally, age-related unemployment or underemployment can place a financial burden on individuals and society.Addressing ageism and promoting inclusivity for older immigrant professionals and refugees can have positive economic outcomes. By recognizing their skills, providing equal opportunities, and combating age-based biases, countries can tap into a valuable resource that can maximize their human capital, enhance workforce participation, and create an environment that encourages innovation and economic prosperity, diversity, and social cohesion.

By addressing ageism in refugees and asylum seekers, societies can benefit from the diverse skills, experiences, and perspectives that these immigrant, refugee, and asylum-seeking doctors and medical students bring to the healthcare sector.

About the author

Sadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and research engineer at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia. She has been working on her PhD research project “The role of Helicobacter pylori intestinal microbiota in the development of liver diseases. under supervision of Dr. Pirjo Spuul at Faculty of Science, Institute of Chemistry and Biotechnology.,TalTech. Her current research interests include Molecular Medicine, cell biology, infectious diseases, bacteriology, hepatology, and gastroenterology. I believe in the mission of public health, safety, and awareness.