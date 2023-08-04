Rights of Refugees and Asylum Seekers: Challenges and Recommendations for Improvement

by

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Sadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and research engineer at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia. She is affiliated with the Bangladesh Medical Students’ Society (BMSS). International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The issue of ensuring access to quality medical education for refugees is significant. Each country in Europe has its own unique legislative framework regarding access to mainstream education for refugee and asylum-seeker children and adults. Generally, these countries aim to ensure that refugees, asylum-seekers, and students with disabilities have the same educational rights as nationals. However, Bulgaria’s National Education Act does not explicitly state the right to education for refugee and asylum-seeker children, although the Law on Asylum and Refugees regulates this right.In Estonia, While the provided legislative framework available locally focuses more on the reception and asylum process, it doesn’t directly address the topic of education. However, based on the information provided, there are challenges and shortcomings in the reception and integration of asylum seekers and persons afforded international protection in Estonia. Here are some additional recommendations that could be considered to ensure the right to quality medical education access for refugees in the context of Estonia:1: Importance of Data for Access: The first step in ensuring access to education is knowing the number of refugees and asylum-seeker attending school/university and how many of them complete their education. Accurate data on both the refugee population and enrolment rates are necessary to develop effective policies and interventions to address the challenges.2: Disaggregating Data: Many countries in the region collect gross enrolment and retention rates for the entire school and university population, but it is crucial to disaggregate this information to identify any hidden inequalities or discriminatory patterns of access. Disaggregated data specific to refugees and asylum-seekers are required to determine their enrolment rates.The lack of availability of enrolment data and discrepancies in this data creates a challenge. There is limited information available regarding enrolment and retention rates of school-aged refugee and asylum-seeker children, especially in Central Europe. The UNHCR Annual Standards and Indicators report provides some information, but the overall access to education remains unclear. In Romania, for example, the legislation mandates that children should not be out of the education system for more than three months, but reports indicate longer periods of absence. Transparent and accurate data are necessary to understand the scale of the challenge.3. Education Assessment and Recognition: Establish a transparent and efficient process for assessing the educational backgrounds and qualifications of refugee students, including those interested in pursuing medical education. Develop mechanisms to recognize prior education and qualifications obtained in the home countries of refugees, enabling them to access appropriate levels of education and avoid unnecessary repetition of courses.4. Integration Programs: Develop comprehensive integration programs that include language courses, cultural orientation, and support services specifically tailored to the needs of refugee students. These programs can help bridge language and cultural gaps, facilitate social integration, and prepare refugees for educational opportunities, including medical education.5. Collaboration with Universities and Medical Institutions: Foster partnerships between educational institutions, medical universities, and healthcare facilities to create pathways for refugee students to access medical education. Establish initiatives such as bridging programs or preparatory courses that equip refugee students with the necessary knowledge and skills to enter medical programs. 6. Scholarships and Financial Support: Allocate dedicated funds for scholarships and financial support aimed at refugee students interested in pursuing medical education. This can help alleviate financial barriers and ensure equal access to quality education.7. Mental Health Support: Recognize the potential trauma and psychological challenges that refugees may have experienced and provide appropriate mental health support services. Access to counselling and mental health resources can help refugee students cope with the stresses of their past experiences and support their academic success.8. Sensitization and Training: Conduct sensitization programs and training sessions for university staff, faculty, and students to raise awareness about the challenges faced by refugee students and foster an inclusive and supportive environment. This can help promote empathy, understanding, and a welcoming atmosphere within educational institutions.9. Mentorship Programs: Establish mentorship programs where refugee students can be paired with medical professionals or senior medical students who can provide guidance, support, and career advice. Mentors can assist refugee students in navigating the medical education system and provide insights into the medical profession.10. Access to Clinical Placements: Collaborate with hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities to provide refugee students with opportunities for practical training and clinical placements. Hands-on experience is crucial for medical education, and ensuring access to clinical settings can enhance the learning and skill development of refugee students.11. Networking and Job Placement Support: Create networks and initiatives that connect refugee medical graduates with potential employers, professional associations, and job placement services. This can facilitate their entry into the healthcare workforce and support their integration into the healthcare system.12. Continuous Support: Provide ongoing support and resources for refugee students throughout their medical education journey. This includes academic advising, tutoring services, and career counselling to ensure their successful progression and transition into medical practice.The legislative framework for access to education for refugees and asylum-seekers in Europe varies across countries. The lack of reliable enrolment data specific to this population hinders a comprehensive understanding of their access to education. Disaggregating data and improving data collection systems are vital for addressing the challenges and ensuring educational rights for refugees and asylum-seekers.

It is important to note that the recommendations discussed here should be adapted and implemented within the specific context and legal framework of Estonia, considering the country’s policies, resources, and capacity.

About the author

Sadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and research engineer at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia. She has been working on her PhD research project “The role of Helicobacter pylori intestinal microbiota in the development of liver diseases. under supervision of Dr. Pirjo Spuul at Faculty of Science, Institute of Chemistry and Biotechnology.,TalTech. Her current research interests include Molecular Medicine, cell biology, infectious diseases, bacteriology, hepatology, and gastroenterology. I believe in the mission of public health, safety, and awareness.