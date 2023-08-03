Seeking Refuge from War Zones: The Desperate Quest of Doctors and Medical Students

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Sadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and research engineer at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia. She is affiliated with the Bangladesh Medical Students’ Society (BMSS). International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writer and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Doctors and medical students, like many individuals in war-torn regions, often find themselves in dire circumstances and seek refuge from the violence and instability of war zones. These dedicated professionals, who have witnessed the devastating impact of conflict on their communities, families, and themselves, aspire to escape the horrors of war and secure a safer future for themselves and their loved ones. These medical professionals not only endure the physical risks associated with war but also grapple with the emotional toll of witnessing suffering and loss on a massive scale. The inherent dangers and violence in war zones make it even harder for doctors to escape and seek refuge in safer countries.

And the scarcity of resources and support for foreign medical professionals in war zones can exacerbate their vulnerability and hinder their ability to leave.In their pursuit of safety and stability, doctors and medical students may embark on perilous journeys as refugees, leaving behind their homes, careers, and familiar surroundings. They may face numerous challenges and obstacles along the way, encountering difficult living conditions, face bureaucratic hurdles, lengthy immigration processes, complex asylum systems, language barriers, cultural adjustments, and other legal complexities as they seek asylum in foreign countries.

As refugees, doctors and medical students often experience a significant disruption in their professional lives. Despite their expertise and valuable skills, they may find themselves unable to practice medicine immediately upon arrival in a host country. The process of validating their qualifications and obtaining the necessary licenses and certifications to practice medicine can be lengthy and complex. This can create feelings of frustration and a sense of professional identity loss, as they are unable to contribute their medical knowledge and skills in a meaningful way during the transitional period. Despite their extensive medical expertise, these doctors may initially struggle to find suitable employment opportunities and face challenges in integrating into the healthcare systems of their host countries. Moreover, as refugees, doctors and medical students may also encounter various social and cultural challenges. They may face discrimination, prejudice, and xenophobia, which can hinder their integration into the host society.

Language barriers and cultural differences may further complicate their efforts to adapt and find employment opportunities in the healthcare sector. The trauma experienced by doctors in war zones may have lasting effects on their mental health, making it crucial for them to access appropriate support and care during their immigration and asylum-seeking process.Despite these difficulties, doctors and medical students who are refugees often exhibit tremendous resilience and determination.

Many seek opportunities to continue their medical education, enhance their skills, and regain their professional status in their host countries. They may enrol in language and medical training programs, participate in professional development courses, or engage in volunteer work to stay connected to their medical backgrounds and contribute to their new communities.

Recognizing the valuable contributions that refugee doctors and medical students can make to their host countries’ healthcare systems, efforts should be made to provide them with tailored support and resources. This may include streamlined pathways for the validation of their qualifications, language and cultural integration programs, mentorship initiatives, and opportunities for retraining or refresher courses. By facilitating their successful integration, host countries can benefit from the diverse perspectives, expertise, and experiences that these healthcare professionals bring, enriching their own healthcare systems and fostering a sense of inclusivity and mutual understanding.

Recognizing the unique struggles faced by doctors during immigration and asylum-seeking is essential in fostering support, creating inclusive policies, and ensuring the well-being and successful integration of these courageous healthcare professionals.

Overall, it is crucial to acknowledge the aspirations of doctors and medical students seeking refuge from war zones and to support their journey toward rebuilding their lives and contributing to the health and well-being of their new communities.

About the author

Sadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and research engineer at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia. She has been working on her PhD research project “The role of Helicobacter pylori intestinal microbiota in the development of liver diseases. under supervision of Dr. Pirjo Spuul at Faculty of Science, Institute of Chemistry and Biotechnology.,TalTech. Her current research interests include Molecular Medicine, cell biology, infectious diseases, bacteriology, hepatology, and gastroenterology. I believe in the mission of public health, safety, and awareness.