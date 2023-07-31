Refugee Thread: A Global Crisis in Ensuring Quality Medical Education Access

by

The global refugee crisis has led to an unprecedented number of displaced individuals seeking safety and refuge in various countries. According to a 2022 analysis from UNHCR, 34.6 million people have fled their home countries due to conflict, violence, persecution, or human rights violations. One of the most pressing challenges faced by these individuals is access to education, particularly in the field of medicine. Being a medical student I can accentuate providing quality medical education to refugees is crucial for their well-being and integration into host communities. Here I explored the importance of ensuring the right to quality medical education access for refugees and highlighted strategies to overcome barriers that hinder their educational opportunities.

Challenges Faced by Refugee Students: Refugee students encounter numerous obstacles in accessing quality medical education. Firstly, language barriers pose a significant challenge, as many refugees may not speak the language of the host country fluently. This hampers their ability to understand medical concepts and communicate effectively with patients. Secondly, financial constraints often limit their access to educational resources, including textbooks, medical equipment, and tuition fees. Furthermore, the lack of recognition and validation of their prior qualifications and experiences in the medical field further exacerbates their difficulties in pursuing medical education.

Importance of Quality Medical Education Access: Quality medical education plays a vital role in empowering refugees to contribute meaningfully to their host communities. By providing refugees with the necessary knowledge and skills, they can become self-reliant healthcare professionals who can address the medical needs of their community. Moreover, access to medical education equips refugees with the tools to provide healthcare services in their countries of origin once conditions improve, helping to rebuild and strengthen healthcare systems in post-conflict areas.

Strategies to Ensure Access: Politicians, diplomats, and activists from around the world gathered to forge a path for addressing the plight of the world’s refugees named the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants – signed by 193 countries, emphasizing education as a critical element of the international response. Furthermore, the ambition of Sustainable Development Goal 4 (SDG4) – one of the 17 global goals aimed at ending poverty, protecting the planet and promoting prosperity for all – is to deliver “inclusive and quality education for all and to promote lifelong learning”. Despite the overwhelming support for the New York Declaration and SDG4, refugees remain in real danger of being left behind in terms of their education.

To ensure the right to quality medical education access for refugees, several strategies can be implemented. Firstly, language support programs should be established to provide intensive language training, allowing refugees to acquire the language skills necessary for successful medical education. Additionally, financial assistance programs, scholarships, and tuition waivers can alleviate the financial burden and make medical education more accessible to refugee students. Collaboration between universities, governmental organizations, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) can facilitate the recognition and accreditation of prior qualifications, enabling refugees to continue their medical education seamlessly.

Access to education alone is not enough to improve the lives of refugees, but guaranteeing the right to quality medical education access for refugees is essential for their successful integration, personal development, and contribution to society. By addressing the challenges they face, we can create an inclusive educational system that benefits both refugees and host communities. Governments, institutions, and NGOs must work collaboratively to develop and implement strategies that provide equitable access to medical education for all, regardless of their refugee status.

Nowshin Tabassum, a fourth year medical student currently studying in Sheikh Hasina Medical College, Jamalpur, Bangladesh. She is an active member of Bangladesh Medical Students’ Society, an NMO of IFMSA. She is a medical student advocate of health and rights. In addition to having a strong interest in medicine, she is a young visionary leader who wants to make a difference in society. Besides, she is also an active SRHR activist embracing all the positive sexualties and differences in the world.