The European Union and Tunisia: political agreement on a comprehensive partnership package

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, in a Team Europe spirit, alongside the President of Tunisia, Kaïs Saied have agreed to implement the comprehensive partnership package announced jointly on 11 June 2023.

In Tunis, they witnessed the signature of the Memorandum of Understanding by Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi and Secretary of State of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Mounir Ben Rjiba opening a new chapter in relations between the European Union and Tunisia.

The Memorandum of Understanding covers five pillars: macro-economic stability, trade and investment, green energy transition, people-to people contacts, and migration. It will be implemented through the various strands of cooperation between the European Union and Tunisia, following the relevant regulations and applicable procedures.

Enhanced political and policy dialogue within the EU-Tunisia Association Council before the end of the year will offer an important opportunity to reinvigorate political and institutional ties, with the aim of addressing common international challenges together and preserving the rules-based order.