Global Gateway: EU and Latin America and the Caribbean step up action to promote inclusive and equal societies

Ahead of the EU-CELAC Leaders’ Summit, Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, announced a new EU programme worth €60 million to step up action against inequalities and to promote inclusive and equal societies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The Commissioner made the announcement at the EU – Latin America and Caribbean Forum bringing together civil society, youth and local authorities, alongside Spanish Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, José Manuel Albares Bueno.

Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, said: “I believe that focusing on people and human development is key to prosperity – and essential to reduce inequalities that hamper sustainable development. The partnership between the EU and Latin America and the Caribbean is first and foremost a partnership of and for the people. I am proud to announce this new EU programme, which illustrates how the EU–LAC Global Gateway Investment Agenda strives to improve our citizens’ lives, their wellbeing and social cohesion. The programme will provide a comprehensive framework to develop innovative social policies and share best practices. It will advance transition towards more just, inclusive and sustainable societies in Latin America and Caribbean.”

During his speech, Albares made reference to the priority of addressing what he defined as the “triple transition”. “We have to work to improve the lives of our societies by influencing three areas: social, digital and environmental.“, explained the minister.

The ‘Inclusive Societies’ programme’s overall objective is to tackle inequalities, reduce poverty and social exclusion, and enhance social cohesion within Latin American and Caribbean countries. It will support pilot initiatives to facilitate transformative changes toward inclusive, fair, and equal societies.

It will also promote gender and social policies, education and skills development, protection and social inclusion, with a specific emphasis on women and youth. Support will focus on promoting access to social rights and basic social services for the most vulnerable. Through the programme, the EU will help enhance inclusive, accountable and transparent public institutions and promote social innovation, resilience, and just transitions.

Under the Global Gateway investment strategy, the EU’s positive offer to partner countries to build sustainable and trusted connections, the programme will drive innovative social policy-making through bi-regional and intra-regional partnerships, and technical exchanges.

The new EU programme will mobilise €60 million from the EU budget. Moreover, the Commission and EU Member States are preparing a Team Europe Initiative, which would build on the programme launched today and act as a platform to combine efforts to enhance social cohesion and tackle inequalities in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Today’s announcement comes in the context of the EU-CELAC Summit, taking place in Brussels (Belgium) on 17-18 July. At the Summit, leaders from the EU and Latin America and Caribbean are expected agree to further deepen the partnership between the two regions and set the path to become partners of choice to tackle the most pressing challenges facing both regions.

The EU – Latin America and Caribbean Partnership

The European Union, Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) have a deep-rooted and strong relationship based on a broad range of agreements and are key partners in strengthening the rules-based international order, standing together for democracy, human rights and international peace and security.

The fast-changing global context, with its increasing geopolitical challenges, makes this a critical moment to renew this partnership at the EU-CELAC Summit and enhance bi-regional cooperation to tackle the global climate and environmental crises, to harness technological changes and to combat rising inequalities.

