COVID-19: Parliament adopts roadmap to better prepare for future health crises

MEPs want to reinforce the European Health Union and the resilience of national health systems in view of future challenges.

Over the past year, the European Parliament’s Special Committee on the COVID-19 pandemic (COVI) analysed the impact of the crisis, evaluated the effectiveness of EU and national measures and made specific recommendations to address gaps and weaknesses in their actions. Parliament debated the report on Tuesday and adopted the text on Wednesday by 385 votes in favour, 193 against and 63 abstentions.MEPs outlined a clear roadmap for future action in four main areas: health, democracy and fundamental rights, social and economic aspects, and global response to the pandemic.Key proposals include enhancing the EU’s strategic autonomy for medicines, transparency for joint procurement activities, and stronger parliamentary oversight at both EU and national levels for emergency legislation. MEPs also demand the EU maximise the use of recovery funding to strengthen the single market, and want improved global coordination with the upcoming international pandemic treaty.The detailed recommendations are available here.QuotesCOVI Chair Kathleen Van Brempt (S&D, BE) said: “Our Committee has undertaken a thorough assessment of the course of the pandemic and its impact on the EU. It became clear that Europe not only needs the tools to develop long-term policies, with clear goals and roadmaps. It must also be ready to act quickly, efficiently and in the interests of every European. The EU must also thoroughly evaluate its role in the global response to the pandemic and commit more than ever to international cooperation and solidarity, especially with partners in the Global South. It is now up to the European Commission to take our recommendations and table proposals to shape a more crisis-resilient and future-proof EU.”COVI Rapporteur Dolors Montserrat (EPP, ES) said: “The COVI report is the result of dialogue, consensus and rigour. The EU’s response to the pandemic was exemplary in securing vaccines, NextGenerationEU funds, and preparing for future health emergencies. We must strengthen the EU further to protect our health workers, to make sure we do not neglect any disease, and to help the most vulnerable in society. We must boost research, fight against fake news and cyber attacks, and create a competitive pharmaceutical sector that enhances the EU’s strategic autonomy in health.”BackgroundIn March 2022, Parliament established a “Special committee on the COVID-19 pandemic: lessons learned and recommendations for the future” (COVI). The committee evaluated not only the impact on health systems and the vaccination campaign, but also the broader socio-economic impact, the impact on the rule of law and democracy, and the international response to the pandemic. It organised a thorough consultation process through a series of public hearings, workshops and on-site missions, exchanging views with experts, policymakers from EU institutions and international organisations, epidemiologists, health ministers, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare workers and researchers.In adopting this report, Parliament is responding to citizens’ expectations to reinforce the resilience of our health systems and EU’s competitiveness, and to ensure equal access to health for all, as expressed in proposals 8(3), 8(4), 8(6), 10(2) and 12(12) of the conclusions of the Conference on the Future of Europe.