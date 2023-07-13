Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of VMware by Broadcom, subject to conditions

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.
The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of VMware by Broadcom. The approval is conditional upon full compliance with the commitments offered by Broadcom. Today’s decision follows an in-depth investigation of the proposed acquisition. Broadcom is a hardware company that offers, among other products, Fibre Channel Host-Bus Adapters (‘FC HBAs’), storage adapters and Network Interface Cards (‘NICs’), which are hardware components that connect servers to storage or network. Broadcom has recently started expanding into software markets, mainly for security and mainframe applications. VMware is a software supplier offering mainly virtualization software that interoperates with a wide range of hardware, including FC HBAs, storage adapters and NICs. The Commission’s investigation The Commission’s preliminary market investigation found that, by acquiring VMware, Broadcom could have restricted competition in the markets for the supply of NICs, FC HBAs and storage adapters. The Commission’s in-depth investigation confirmed that the transaction, as initially notified, would harm competition in the worldwide market for the supply of FC HBAs. At the same time, it ruled out possible competition concerns related to: (i) the market for the supply of NICs and storage adapters, (ii) the market for the development of SmartNICs; and (iii) the bundling of Broadcom’s virtualisation software with VMware’s. In particular, the Commission found that: The remedies To address the Commission’s competition concerns in the worldwide market for the supply of FC HBAs, Broadcom offered the following comprehensive access and interoperability commitments to Marvell and to any potential future entrant: Furthermore, Broadcom committed to implementing an organisational separation between the team working on Broadcom’s FC HBAs and the team in charge of third-party certification and technical support. It also committed to ensuring protection of confidential information of Marvell and any potential entrant obtained in the context of the interoperability and certification processes. The Commission carefully investigated the effectiveness of the remedies, collecting views from Marvell as well as server manufacturers, which are the main direct customers of FC HBAs. In view of the positive feedback from market participants, the Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition, as modified by the commitments, would no longer raise competition concerns and would maintain competition on the market for FC HBAs. The Commission’s decision is conditional upon full compliance with the commitments, which will be in place for ten years. Under supervision of the Commission, an independent trustee will be in charge of monitoring compliance with the commitments. Moreover, a fast-track dispute resolution mechanism in case of disagreement between the parties will further ensure the commitments’ effective implementation. Companies and products Broadcom is a US based hardware company active in the production of NICs, FC HBAs and storage adapters, amongst other products. NICs are server components that provide an interface between the server and other computers and equipment on a network. FC HBAs are storage adapters that connect servers to storage located outside the server on a storage-area network using the fibre channel protocol, typically through a switch. Storage adapters connect servers’ central processing units to storage directly. Broadcom recently started expanding into software markets, notably through the acquisition of CA Technology and Symantec. VMware is a US based software company that mainly offers virtualisation software, which enables IT operators to create virtual versions of computer resources (e.g. hardware, operating systems, storage devices, or network resources) known as virtual machines. This enables IT organizations to run more than one virtual system – and multiple OS and applications – on a single server at the same time. Merger control rules and procedure The Commission has the duty to assess mergers and acquisitions involving companies with a turnover above certain thresholds (see Article 1 of the EU Merger Regulation) and to prevent concentrations that would significantly impede effective competition in the EEA or any substantial part of it. The vast majority of notified mergers do not pose competition problems and are cleared after a routine review. From the moment a transaction is notified, the Commission generally has 25 working days to decide whether to grant approval (Phase I) or to start an in-depth investigation (Phase II). There are currently four on-going Phase II merger investigations: (i) the proposed acquisition of eTraveli by Booking, (ii) the proposed acquisition of Asiana Airlines by Korean Air, (iii) the proposed creation of a joint venture by Orange and MasMovil; and (iv) the proposed acquisition of iRobot by Amazon.
The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of VMware by Broadcom. The approval is conditional upon full compliance with the commitments offered by Broadcom.
Today’s decision follows an in-depth investigation of the proposed acquisition. Broadcom is a hardware company that offers, among other products, Fibre Channel Host-Bus Adapters (‘FC HBAs’), storage adapters and Network Interface Cards (‘NICs’), which are hardware components that connect servers to storage or network. Broadcom has recently started expanding into software markets, mainly for security and mainframe applications. VMware is a software supplier offering mainly virtualization software that interoperates with a wide range of hardware, including FC HBAs, storage adapters and NICs.
The Commission’s investigation
The Commission’s preliminary market investigation found that, by acquiring VMware, Broadcom could have restricted competition in the markets for the supply of NICs, FC HBAs and storage adapters.
The Commission’s in-depth investigation confirmed that the transaction, as initially notified, would harm competition in the worldwide market for the supply of FC HBAs. At the same time, it ruled out possible competition concerns related to: (i) the market for the supply of NICs and storage adapters, (ii) the market for the development of SmartNICs; and (iii) the bundling of Broadcom’s virtualisation software with VMware’s.
In particular, the Commission found that:
The remedies
To address the Commission’s competition concerns in the worldwide market for the supply of FC HBAs, Broadcom offered the following comprehensive access and interoperability commitments to Marvell and to any potential future entrant:
Furthermore, Broadcom committed to implementing an organisational separation between the team working on Broadcom’s FC HBAs and the team in charge of third-party certification and technical support. It also committed to ensuring protection of confidential information of Marvell and any potential entrant obtained in the context of the interoperability and certification processes.
The Commission carefully investigated the effectiveness of the remedies, collecting views from Marvell as well as server manufacturers, which are the main direct customers of FC HBAs. In view of the positive feedback from market participants, the Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition, as modified by the commitments, would no longer raise competition concerns and would maintain competition on the market for FC HBAs.
The Commission’s decision is conditional upon full compliance with the commitments, which will be in place for ten years. Under supervision of the Commission, an independent trustee will be in charge of monitoring compliance with the commitments. Moreover, a fast-track dispute resolution mechanism in case of disagreement between the parties will further ensure the commitments’ effective implementation.
Companies and products
Broadcom is a US based hardware company active in the production of NICs, FC HBAs and storage adapters, amongst other products. NICs are server components that provide an interface between the server and other computers and equipment on a network. FC HBAs are storage adapters that connect servers to storage located outside the server on a storage-area network using the fibre channel protocol, typically through a switch. Storage adapters connect servers’ central processing units to storage directly. Broadcom recently started expanding into software markets, notably through the acquisition of CA Technology and Symantec.
VMware is a US based software company that mainly offers virtualisation software, which enables IT operators to create virtual versions of computer resources (e.g. hardware, operating systems, storage devices, or network resources) known as virtual machines. This enables IT organizations to run more than one virtual system – and multiple OS and applications – on a single server at the same time.
Merger control rules and procedure
The Commission has the duty to assess mergers and acquisitions involving companies with a turnover above certain thresholds (see Article 1 of the EU Merger Regulation) and to prevent concentrations that would significantly impede effective competition in the EEA or any substantial part of it.
The vast majority of notified mergers do not pose competition problems and are cleared after a routine review. From the moment a transaction is notified, the Commission generally has 25 working days to decide whether to grant approval (Phase I) or to start an in-depth investigation (Phase II).
There are currently four on-going Phase II merger investigations: (i) the proposed acquisition of eTraveli by Booking, (ii) the proposed acquisition of Asiana Airlines by Korean Air, (iii) the proposed creation of a joint venture by Orange and MasMovil; and (iv) the proposed acquisition of iRobot by Amazon.
Speak your Mind Here