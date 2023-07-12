Youth Against Period Poverty: The Future is Here

by

For centuries, menstruation has been shrouded in secrecy and surrounded by stigma. However, in today’s paradigm shift, our society has begun not only to talk but also to listen and intervene in the challenges surrounding menstrual poverty. Youth have emerged as a powerful force in dismantling menstrual poverty. The collective power of youth has been recognized through youth-led organizations, serving as vanguards in the battle against menstrual health stigma.

They empower individuals and challenge societal norms to create a more inclusive and compassionate world. These organizations provide an open platform, amplifying the voices of manifold young people, inspiring many more through workshops, forums, online campaigns, and other activities to challenge prevailing misconceptions and debunk myths surrounding menstruation.

Several youth-led organizations have created a ripple by mobilizing young activists from diverse backgrounds who are committed to breaking the silence and taboos surrounding menstruation. Through their efforts, they have managed to reach marginalized communities, providing free menstrual products and advocating for policy changes. In doing so, they have helped countless individuals reclaim their dignity and navigate their lives without the burden of period poverty.

Social media platforms have played a vital role in amplifying the voices of young activists, enabling them to engage with like-minded individuals worldwide. Hashtags such as #PeriodPositive and #BreakTheStigma have become rallying cries for those fighting against menstrual health inequality. Through the power of digital advocacy, young people are leveraging social media to educate, inspire, and mobilize others, sparking conversations that were once considered taboo.These efforts have been supported by extensive research, education, and empowerment in academia.

Research has been instrumental in designing comprehensive sexual education programs, while education at the primary and non-formal levels aims to foster inclusivity, gender equality, and respect in the community. Various governments, international organizations, and policymakers have taken a keen interest in these organizations, supporting and empowering youth and prioritizing menstrual hygiene through Sustainable Development Goals 3 and 5.

Today, youth have become catalysts for change, paving the way towards a more equitable future. Determination and dedication of young people is ensuring that menstruation is no longer a source of shame, but rather a topic of open conversation and compassion. Together, we are creating a world where menstrual rights are fully realized, and no one is held back by the burdens of menstrual poverty.

About the author

Uma is a young doctor and medical researcher from India. With an unwavering passion for public health and education, she aims to serve in Global health, making a meaningful difference in people’s lives.