Taboo to Transformation: Addressing Period Poverty and Menstrual Health

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Sura Abdallat, a rising third-year medical student at the University of Debrecen.

In the realm of advocating for girls’ and women’s health, lies many challenges that have long been lacking public attention and effective approaches for resolution. Among these challenges that encompass the physical, mental, and social aspects is period poverty. This unfortunate reality affects countless girls and women worldwide, subjecting them to face a wide array of obstacles. From a lack of women’s health knowledge and education to unfavorable socioeconomic circumstances preventing access to essential menstrual hygiene resources, period poverty perpetuates a cycle of inequality and silence. By breaking through the barriers that have obscured the issue and elevating the discourse surrounding period poverty, we can understand the problem at hand and grasp its consequences.

Adopting holistic approaches that take into consideration all the aspects contributing to the perpetuation of period poverty would foster the necessary changes to address it. On a physical level, limited access to menstrual hygiene products can have detrimental effects on those females who are affected including increased vulnerability to infections and potential long-term health complications. These physical repercussions, in turn, underlie the mental challenges that hinder their well-being as well. Moreover, stigmas and societal taboos surrounding menstruation further exacerbate the mental strain creating a hostile environment with deeply ingrained negative attitudes surrounding menstruation.Period poverty, affecting millions of women and girls, is undeniably rooted in societal stigmatization.

According to the OHCHR, 500 million women and girls don’t have the things they need to manage their periods safely (OHCHR, 2022). This statistic is strikingly alarming and if anything, emphasizes the importance of advocacy and not only recognizing the magnitude of the problem but also taking concrete actions by embracing proactive measures, perspectives, and comprehensive education. Every individual’s effort counts in promoting change, and through collective efforts, a powerful grassroots movement can be created. By believing in and nurturing the potential of youth, they will be empowered to challenge the prevailing misconceptions associated with period poverty and replace them with a narrative rooted in acceptance and understanding.

Youth would play a vital role in this, as they can actively engage by volunteering their efforts, supporting initiatives dedicated to addressing period poverty. Through their actions, they become agents of change, leveraging their thoughts and concerns and utilizing platforms to disseminate accurate information, From participating in workshops and educational sessions to engaging in conversations and social media postings, they can spark meaningful discussions and increase awareness.

Building on the active and impactful participation of youth in various public health issues, such as lobbying for access to healthcare and promoting inclusive healthcare policies, the journey to dismantling period poverty would extend beyond these realms. It would require the determination to challenge the status quo and the societal biases surrounding menstruation. The role of youth in transformative change cannot be overstated with them holding a prominent position at the forefront of societal progress in mobilizing their communities, sparking conversations, and driving change. This is particularly important in the context of addressing our gender-specific challenge – period poverty.

Sura Abdallat, a rising third-year medical student at the University of Debrecen and a member of IFMSA’s HuMSIRC and DOE. Enthusiastic about volunteering, she volunteers at various NGOs and has served as the cabinet secretary for the Khelkhal AUB volunteering program. Sura’s interests lie in the domains of public health, women’s health, and the field of obstetrics and gynecology.