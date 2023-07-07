Future Without Taboos

by

First of all, I want to start with a quotation from Mustafa Kemal Atatürk : “All of my hope is in the youth.” In my country, we want to create a better future for new generations. So as youths we feel responsible ourselves. Youths are the future managers, presidents. Youth generations are still being educated. And education contains change. So if they change their vision, future can change with them.

Menstruation is the normalest thing in a woman life. And it means woman has a healthy reproduction system. So menstruation is so valuable for the continuation of life on earth.

But in several societies, menstruation can be a taboo. Women can feel themselves restricted and can ashamed from their normals. It is all about society’s view of the woman body. Still several societies and countries try to restrict woman’s life and try to prevent them from using their innate rights. This is why menstruation is considered shameful and defined as taboo.

At this point, it is really hard to change older generations‘ view to menstruation and woman body. But we can still banish the next generation of women from these challenges. And we can create a society which menstruation is not taboo and woman friendly.

