Understanding Period Poverty: A Global Issue Impacting Communities Worldwide

Menstruation is still accompanied by cultural shame and inadequate resources worldwide, leading to exclusion from basic activities and hindering women’s education and work opportunities. Period poverty, characterized by the lack of access to sanitary products, menstrual hygiene education, proper toilets, handwashing facilities, and waste management, exacerbates these challenges.

To address these issues, some countries, states, and cities have passed laws mandating schools to provide period products to students, recognizing them as essential as toilet paper. However, more work is needed to combat period poverty comprehensively. Notably, it was only in 2018 that menstrual products were made free in US federal prisons, highlighting the systemic nature of the problem.

Statistics from a 2017 study revealed that nearly 1 in 5 girls had missed school due to inadequate access to period products. These alarming numbers emphasize the urgent need for action. Recognizing the significance of period poverty, the first global forum dedicated to the issue was scheduled to launch in Australia in October 2022. This forum aimed to bring together influential leaders in the menstrual advocacy field to set goals and drive progress in addressing period poverty worldwide.

These efforts signify the growing recognition of period poverty as a pressing issue and highlight the importance of collective action to ensure menstrual equity. By addressing the cultural shame associated with menstruation, increasing access to essential resources, and advocating for policy changes, societies can work towards eliminating period poverty and promoting gender equality. Menstrual health is a global concern that extends beyond just women. Approximately 1.7 billion people lack basic sanitation services worldwide, while nearly three-quarters of individuals in developing countries do not have access to basic handwashing facilities at home. This lack of infrastructure poses significant challenges for women and girls in managing their periods safely and maintaining their dignity. Among those disproportionately affected are girls with disabilities, who face additional barriers in accessing the necessary facilities and resources for proper menstrual hygiene. Additionally, living in conflict-affected areas or in the aftermath of natural disasters further complicates menstrual management for women and girls.

It is crucial to recognize that educating both girls and boys about menstruation from an early age, both at home and in school, yields benefit for all. Such education promotes healthy habits, breaks stigmas surrounding menstruation, and fosters a more inclusive understanding of this natural process. Achieving menstrual equity necessitates ensuring access to sanitary products, proper toilets, handwashing facilities, comprehensive sanitation and hygiene education, and effective waste management for individuals worldwide.

Menstruation remains stigmatized in many parts of the world. For example, in certain communities in Nepal, menstruating women are considered impure and are banished to huts during their cycles, despite such practices being technically illegal. Families continue to adhere to these customs due to deeply entrenched myths and misconceptions in Nepalese culture.

Studies conducted by organizations like WoMena have shed light on the prevalence of girls skipping school during their periods to avoid teasing by their classmates. Subsequently, 1 in 10 girls in sub-Saharan Africa experiences disempowerment and is unable to attend school due to period poverty. Promoting menstrual equity is pivotal in supporting the well-being of women and girls. Taking action to prioritize their menstrual health and hygiene is a vital step toward empowerment.

Additionally, the affordability of menstrual products is a significant concern. The tampon tax, often referred to as the “pink tax,” exemplifies the gender-based discrimination embedded in the pricing of period products. While some countries have abolished this tax, others continue to exploit it as a means of revenue. However, eliminating the tax alone does not guarantee affordability for those unable to pay for these products, forcing them to make difficult choices between purchasing food or menstrual supplies.

Countries like Bangladesh and India face challenges in ensuring access to affordable menstrual products. In these regions, families resort to using old clothing or unsafe materials like rags and sawdust due to financial constraints. Poor menstrual hygiene not only poses physical health risks but also hinders women from realizing their full potential, leading to missed opportunities, early marriages, malnourishment, domestic violence, and pregnancy complications.

The negative mental effects of period shame cannot be overlooked. The stigma surrounding menstruation disempowers women and causes them to feel embarrassed about a natural biological process. Normalizing menstruation and dismantling taboos are crucial first steps. Enforcing policies to ensure easy access to menstrual products, sanitation facilities, and hygiene resources is equally important. Activists and advocates are urging governments to prioritize menstrual equity policies, although this issue has historically faced challenges due to its perceived lack of importance.

In the absence of government action, organizations like the MINA Foundation step in to provide menstrual products to young women, helping them stay in school. At a global level, the Sanitation and Hygiene Fund is working towards inclusive and sustainable access to improved sanitation, hygiene, and menstrual health and hygiene as a human right. The fund aims to collaborate with partners, increase investment from the public and private sectors, and provide expanded access to toilets, handwashing facilities, and menstrual health resources, leaving no one behind.

In essence, menstrual health is a matter of human rights. Women and girls have the right to both their basic human rights and their periods. These two aspects should not be at odds with each other, and concerted efforts are needed to ensure that menstrual equity becomes a reality for all.

Sadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and specialist at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia. She has been working on her PhD research project “The role of Helicobacter pylori intestinal microbiota in the development of liver diseases. under supervision of Dr. Pirjo Spuul at Faculty of Science, Institute of Chemistry and Biotechnology.,TalTech. Her current research interests include Molecular Medicine, cell biology, infectious diseases, bacteriology, hepatology, and gastroenterology.