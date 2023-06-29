The EU presents a Support Package for the Republic of Moldova

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Following a request from the European Council, and as announced by President Ursula von der Leyen on 31 May in Chisinau, the Commission and the European External Action Service have put together a package of support for the Republic of Moldova to address the impact of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine on Moldova and to bring the country closer to the European Union.

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, said: “Moldova has stood firmly in solidarity and in defence of European values. And despite the enormous consequences Russia’s war of aggression is having on the country, Moldova is taking great strides to advance on its European future. With today’s package, the EU shows we stand by Moldova and we will work to accelerate your European integration and reforms. Moldova’s future lies in the EU”.

Five priorities

The support package for Moldova has five priorities, aimed at addressing the impact of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and bringing Moldova closer to the European Union:

through the Priority Action Plan for trade under the DCFTA and the dedicated flagships of the Economic and Investment Plan (EIP). These focus on support to SMEs, trade, energy efficiency, human capital development as well as connectivity. Under the EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes initiative, the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for Transport will provide funding to projects addressing bottlenecks at key border crossing points. The priority is also aimed at addressing challenges faced by cross-border communities through strengthened Interreg programmes. Finally, building on the recent achievement to reduce roaming prices, we are working towards a long-term roaming arrangement. Supporting Moldova’s reforms through strengthening administrative capacity, advisory services focusing on challenges arising on the enlargement path, dedicated training and support programmes as well as increasing the participation of Moldova in EU programmes like Horizon Europe, Fiscalis, Customs, LIFE and EU4Health.

through targeted actions guided by the High Level Political and Security Dialogue; expanding cooperation through the newly-launched EU Partnership Mission to Moldova, the EU-Moldova Support Hub for Internal Security and Border Management, the EU Border Assistance Mission, as well as with European agencies notably Frontex, Europol, Eurojust and CEPOL; strengthening Moldova’s defence sector through the European Peace Facility, and its internal security and border management through targeted investments and provision of equipment. Countering foreign information manipulation and interference, including disinformation, and enhancing strategic communication through providing technical support to the Moldovan government and capacity building for independent media civil society and youth to address disinformation and to communicate actively on the benefits of EU integration.

Following the Commission proposal on 20 June for a review of the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF), which includes a proposal for a Ukraine Facility, around €600 million under the Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument (NDICI) could be redeployed for 2024-2027 programmes to increase support for other neighbourhood countries, including Moldova.

Background

Since the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, Moldova has been tackling significant challenges, including large numbers of refugees, inflation, threats to its energy supplies, violations of its airspace, as well as a multitude of hybrid actions such as disinformation and cyber-attacks. The EU has already mobilised €1.2. billion to help Moldova in facing multiple crises since the autumn of 2021.

Despite of these challenges, Moldova has shown its resilience and commitment to advance on its pro-European reform agenda reforms. In this context, the European Council invited in March the European Commission to present a support package ahead of its next meeting to continue providing all relevant support to the Republic of Moldova, including to strengthen the country’s resilience, security, stability, economy and energy supply in the face of destabilising activities by external actors, as well as support on its accession path to the European Union.

On 31 May, ahead of the European Political Community summit, the Commission President advanced work on the support package for the country with two objectives: to address the impact of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and to bring Moldova closer to the European Union.

Several key initiatives in support of Moldova have already started and are delivering results. European and Moldovan telecom operators signed a first voluntary agreement to lower data and voice roaming charges that will help connect citizens and businesses. The Economic and Investment Plan (EIP), set to mobilise up to €1.6 billion in public and private investments for flagship projects, is already delivering on projects being rolled out, worth more than €670 million, in key sectors such as supporting SMEs, energy efficiency and investments in Solidarity Lanes.

Other initiatives include Moldova’s participation in the joint gas purchase platform, as well as increasing EU staff working to support Moldova’s EU path.

Under the Common Foreign and Security Policy/Common Security and Defence Policy led by the High Representative, the EU-Moldova security cooperation has also considerably advanced. The EU has notably launched the EU Partnership Mission to Moldova (EUPM) and has topped up ongoing non-lethal support through the European Peace Facility.