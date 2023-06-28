Social Stigma and Taboos: The shame, discrimination, or fear surrounding menstruation 

by

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Sadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and specialist at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Menstrual stigma and taboo developed under a historical and cultural misunderstanding of the female reproductive system and in patriarchal societies the belief that women’s biology makes them physically and emotionally weaker than men made it even worse.



Surprisingly no society viewed it as the miracle that women bleed for 7 days, some with pain and agony(dysmenorrhea) without dying except in some hunter’s gatherer societies where it was considered sacred. Some cultures still practice seclusion is often confined to menstrual huts, which is practiced by societies with strong menstrual taboos. This practice was criminalized in Nepal due to related fatalities. In 2017, Nepal criminalized this practice after deaths were reported after the elongated isolation periods, but “the practice of isolating menstruating women and girls continues.” In some cultures, a young girl’s first period can set off several human rights violations, including child marriage, sexual violence, unintended teenage pregnancy, and the disruption or end of their education.

In South Asia, Menstruation has been stigmatized and considered taboo in various societies, leading to the suppression of open conversations and the perpetuation of harmful beliefs and practices. Some cultural and religious beliefs and traditions still view women’s biological processes, such as menstruation, as impure or unclean. These beliefs can further reinforce the idea that women’s biology is a weakness, leading to stigma and discrimination.



Throughout history, patriarchal societies have placed women in subordinate positions, often limiting their roles to reproduction and caregiving. This has led to the devaluation of women’s biological processes and the perception that they are somehow inferior or weak. Gender stereotypes, reinforced by cultural and social norms, have perpetuated the belief that women’s biology makes them weaker than men. These stereotypes often associate femininity with passivity, fragility, and emotional vulnerability, while valorizing masculine traits associated with strength and power.



Societal expectations often place a disproportionate burden on women in terms of reproductive responsibilities and caregiving roles. This can lead to the perception that women’s biology makes them weaker or less capable in other domains of life, such as career or leadership positions.



Women’s voices, perspectives, and achievements have historically been marginalized and underrepresented. This lack of visibility perpetuates the perception that women’s biology is a weakness, as their diverse strengths and capabilities are not widely acknowledged or recognized.

It is important to challenge these perceptions and recognize the inherent value and strengths associated with women’s biology. Women’s biological processes, such as menstruation and childbirth, are natural and essential aspects of the human experience.

Although in recent times various societies are trying to create a body-positive, reproductive health-informed society for women where menstrual health and the eradication of menstrual poverty are prioritized by policymakers which is an achievable goal, regardless of the current state of the economy. Emphasis is given to gender equality, promotion of inclusive and diverse representations, and challenging gender stereotypes were recognized as crucial steps towards dismantling these harmful perceptions and creating a more equitable society.



Apart from dealing with taboos surrounding menstruation in some countries for example, in Scotland, local councils currently provide free period products in a range of locations. The PickupMyPeriod app has been introduced to find out where you can access free period products. While Spain’s parliament has approved legislation granting female employees’ government-paid leave to recover from severe menstrual pain.



The Netherlands is soon to make menstrual hygiene products freely available to individuals living on low incomes.

While economic factors certainly play a role in shaping policies and resource allocation, progress in societal attitudes and policies can be made through a combination of advocacy, education, and policy changes.



Insufficient access to menstrual hygiene products can have a significant impact, particularly for young women. Inadequate access to hygiene products for young girls can be highly restrictive, potentially hindering their ability to participate in school and other activities. This widespread phenomenon, known as period poverty or menstrual poverty, places a substantial financial burden on countless women worldwide. The World Bank estimates that around 500 million girls and women experience menstrual poverty, exacerbating the challenges they face.



In the absence of affordable menstrual products, many individuals resort to using unsafe alternatives such as toilet paper or rags. This poses serious health risks, including the potential for infections and other related complications. The consequences of limited access to menstrual products extend beyond health concerns. Many individuals affected by this issue also experience learning deficits at school due to increased absenteeism. This educational disadvantage further perpetuates the cycle of inequality and hampers their overall development. Addressing menstrual poverty requires urgent attention and comprehensive solutions. By ensuring affordable and accessible menstrual products, we can alleviate the financial burden on women and empower them to fully participate in various aspects of life. Additionally, prioritizing menstrual health education and awareness programs can help dispel stigmas, promote hygiene practices, and ensure the overall well-being of girls and women globally.

Below we will discuss some factors that can contribute to achieving the goal of a supportive society for girls and women:

1. Awareness and Education: Increasing awareness and understanding of menstrual health and the challenges faced by women can help shift societal attitudes. Comprehensive education programs in schools, workplaces, and communities can provide accurate information about menstrual health, debunk myths and stigmas, and foster empathy and understanding.



It is important to raise awareness by challenging the wrong perception that women’s biology makes them weak this notion in society is rooted in deeply ingrained gender biases, societal norms, and historical power imbalances. It is important to recognize that these views are social constructs and not reflective of inherent weaknesses or limitations in women’s biology.

2. Advocacy and Policy Changes: Advocacy efforts can help generate support for policies that prioritize menstrual health and eradicate menstrual poverty. This includes advocating for affordable and accessible menstrual products, improving healthcare services related to menstrual health, and implementing policies that support women’s reproductive rights.

3. Public-Private Partnerships: Collaboration between government agencies, non-profit organizations, and private sector entities can be instrumental in addressing menstrual poverty. This can involve initiatives such as subsidizing menstrual products, establishing public distribution programs, and partnering with businesses to provide free or discounted products to those in need.

4. Research and Data Collection: Collecting data on menstrual health, including the economic impact of menstrual poverty, can provide evidence to support policy changes. Research can highlight the need for investment in menstrual health programs and inform policymakers about the specific challenges women face in this regard.

5. Empowering Women: Empowering women economically through various means, such as job creation, entrepreneurship support, and skills training, can contribute to addressing menstrual poverty. When women have the means to support themselves financially, they are better equipped to afford menstrual products and take care of their reproductive health.

While economic conditions can present challenges, it’s important to recognize that achieving a body-positive, reproductive health-informed society for women requires a multi-faceted approach that encompasses education, advocacy, policy changes, and empowerment. By working together and prioritizing the well-being of women, progress can be made toward eradicating menstrual poverty and creating a society that values menstrual health.

About the author

Sadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and specialist at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia. She has been working on her PhD research project “The role of Helicobacter pylori intestinal microbiota in the development of liver diseases. under supervision of Dr. Pirjo Spuul at Faculty of Science, Institute of Chemistry and Biotechnology.,TalTech. Her current research interests include Molecular Medicine, cell biology, infectious diseases, bacteriology, hepatology, and gastroenterology.