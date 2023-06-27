Reclaiming the Sacred: Empowering Women and Debunking Menstrual Myths

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Sadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and specialist at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

In many cultures throughout history, the menstrual cycle has been associated with sacredness, power, and spiritual significance. However, in modern society, menstruation has often been stigmatized, leading to the internalization of sexism and the perpetuation of myths surrounding period danger. This article aims to explore the concept of resacralizing female blood by challenging these societal beliefs, empowering women, and promoting a deeper understanding and acceptance of menstruation.

1. Understanding Internalized Sexism:

Internalized sexism refers to the unconscious acceptance and reinforcement of sexist attitudes and beliefs within individuals, including women themselves. When it comes to menstruation, internalized sexism manifests as shame, embarrassment, and a sense of uncleanliness associated with the natural bodily process. By recognizing and addressing internalized sexism, women can reclaim their power and reshape their relationship with their menstrual cycle.

2. Challenging Period Myths:

Numerous myths and misconceptions surround menstruation, perpetuating fear and reinforcing the notion of period danger. These myths include the ideas that menstrual blood is dirty, impure, or harmful. It is crucial to debunk these falsehoods and promote accurate information about menstruation to combat the negative impact they have on women’s self-perception and overall well-being. The goal is to challenge menstrual taboos and stigma, creating an inclusive environment where women feel comfortable discussing their experiences.

3. Resacralizing Female Blood:

Resacralization involves reclaiming the sacredness and spiritual significance of menstruation. By shifting societal perceptions and individual mindsets, women can embrace their menstrual cycles as a natural, healthy, and empowering aspect of their lives. Resacralization emphasizes the importance of self-care, self-acceptance, and self-love during menstruation, promoting a positive and sacred connection with one’s body and the inherent wisdom it holds.

4. Education and Empowerment:

Educating both women and men about menstruation is crucial for dismantling the stigma surrounding periods. By providing comprehensive, age-appropriate menstrual education, we can empower individuals to make informed choices, foster empathy, and challenge harmful societal norms. This education should include discussions on menstrual hygiene, the biology of menstruation, and the emotional and physical aspects of the menstrual cycle. Providing accessible resources and support for menstrual health, including emotional well-being, to empower women during their menstrual cycles should be every society’s priority.

5. Promoting Open Dialogue:

Creating a safe space for open dialogue about menstruation is essential for breaking down barriers and challenging societal taboos. By encouraging conversations among women, men, families, and communities, we can normalize discussions about periods, address menstrual health concerns, and foster a supportive environment where everyone can feel comfortable and accepted.

Resacralizing female blood involves recognizing and overcoming internalized sexism, dispelling myths surrounding period danger, and promoting a positive and empowering understanding of menstruation. By embracing the sacredness of the menstrual cycle, we can create a society where women feel proud, connected, and respected during this natural phase of their lives. Let us work together to uplift women, celebrate their bodies, and foster a world where menstruation is honored, understood, and valued.

About the author

Sadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and specialist at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia. She has been working on her PhD research project “The role of Helicobacter pylori intestinal microbiota in the development of liver diseases. under supervision of Dr. Pirjo Spuul at Faculty of Science, Institute of Chemistry and Biotechnology.,TalTech. Her current research interests include Molecular Medicine, cell biology, infectious diseases, bacteriology, hepatology, and gastroenterology.