Fostering Menstrual Equity: Promoting Inclusivity and Empowerment in Period Experiences

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Sadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and specialist at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Periods are a natural and universal part of life. They are not a choice, and no one should be ashamed or disadvantaged because of them. Governments across the world with available resources have been working to address period poverty by providing free period products to children, young people, and those with low incomes. However, it is now time to take further action and achieve period dignity in our society without inequality. “Period dignity” could be “menstrual equity” or “menstrual justice.” The idea of achieving fairness, equality, and respect in relation to menstruation, highlights the importance of addressing period-related challenges and ensuring access to necessary resources and support for all menstruators.The idea of Period dignity goes beyond just addressing period poverty. It involves ending the stigma and shame associated with periods, normalizing the experiences of all menstruators, and acknowledging the challenges faced by those whose periods are not considered “normal.” It involves recognizing the link between periods and broader health issues, the environmental impact of disposable products, and the effects on education, employment, and participation in sports and cultural activities. It also means taking an intersectional approach, considering the specific needs and challenges faced by individuals with different protected characteristics.The negative impacts of period stigma and lack of education are well-documented. Insufficient education about menstruation can lead to poor sexual and reproductive health outcomes. Negative attitudes and sexual harassment related to menstruation can affect girls’ motivation to study, their self-esteem, and their career aspirations. The silence surrounding menstruation can limit young people’s knowledge and choices regarding reusable menstrual products and their own bodies. Lack of information about reusable and safe disposal options also has an adverse environmental impact.In schools, a lack of support and education about menstruation can contribute to absenteeism and hinder participation in activities like sports. Late diagnosis of serious conditions such as endometriosis or PCOS can occur due to a lack of knowledge about what is considered “normal” in terms of menstrual health. Additionally, periods can impact chronic health conditions, but this link is often not widely understood.Employment can also be affected by heavy periods and gynecological conditions, leading to ongoing disruptions and potential career setbacks. Moreover, the experience of period poverty, combined with poverty-related shame, disproportionately affects the lives of girls, and perpetuates inequalities.The COVID-19 pandemic has further exacerbated period poverty, with many girls struggling to afford or access period products.Any local government’s strategic action plan should aim to ensure menstrual equity and eradicate period poverty in the local area. Ideally, this plan should focus on creating a society where periods are fully understood, accepted, and normalized. Access to high-quality and safe period products should be available to all menstruators when and where needed, in a dignified manner. The plan should seek to challenge period stigma and myths through information and educational resources, ensuring open and confident conversations about periods. It must also aim to promote an understanding of the impact of periods during different life stages and in relation to broader health issues. The plan must recognize the importance of equitable access to provision across the country while considering local arrangements. It must strive to broaden the range of period products used to reduce the negative environmental impact of disposable options. Furthermore, emphasis must be given to the need for comprehensive knowledge among menstruators about their periods, seeking help when necessary, and managing periods without negative impacts on their lives. This includes access to appropriate facilities that allow for private and dignified management of periods. Period dignity is not about secrecy or hiding one’s needs; it is about ensuring that everyone can access the necessary support and resources without shame or embarrassment. Every government first must acknowledge the complex socio-economic and environmental factors that can affect the achievement of its vision to eradicate period poverty and emphasizes the importance of addressing health inequalities in accessing medical help. The vision and strategic plan of any government must align with other Government policies, plans, and legislation that aim to address inequalities and promote equality and inclusion in various areas of society.

Local governments must be committed to working collaboratively with stakeholders to implement the plan effectively. They must also seek input from a broad range of people in locally via surveys, Facebook live Q&As, and interviews, ensuring that diverse perspectives are considered and incorporated into further development and action.

About the author

Sadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and specialist at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia. She has been working on her PhD research project “The role of Helicobacter pylori intestinal microbiota in the development of liver diseases. under supervision of Dr. Pirjo Spuul at Faculty of Science, Institute of Chemistry and Biotechnology.,TalTech. Her current research interests include Molecular Medicine, cell biology, infectious diseases, bacteriology, hepatology, and gastroenterology.