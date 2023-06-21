Closing gender gaps in the private sector benefits over 728,000 women

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

At the current rate of change, it will take more than 151 years to close the global economic gender gap.The World Economic Forum has supported 14 countries to convene Gender Parity Accelerators – national public-private collaboration platforms – that help close economic gender gaps.The accelerators work with more than 80 public sector and 1,150 private sector partners to increase female labour force participation and advance equity in pay and leadership, reaching over 728,000 women to date.The accelerator in Chile has reduced the gender pay gap by 37% in the participating companies.

The impact of reducing the economic gender gap.

With the cost of inequality so high – the world is currently losing out on approximately $12 trillion of global GDP – we can’t afford to wait another 151 years to close economic gender gaps.The World Economic Forum has sped up the gains made by women through its Gender Parity Accelerators, which have improved access to economic opportunities for 728,000 women through new laws and workplace policies to address workforce, pay and leadership gender gaps.Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Honduras, Mexico, Panama – all in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank – Egypt, Jordan, Kazakhstan and Japan currently host accelerators. At this year’s World Economic Forum Growth Summit, Kenya also announced the launch of the first Gender Parity Accelerator in sub-Saharan Africa.

Working with the private sector to close gender gaps.

Globally, the accelerators are working with 1,150 private sector partners to close gender gaps in their workforce and operations. For example, more than 180 companies in Chile have been engaged and collectively employ 130,000 local women – 7% of salaried private sector employees.Member companies – such as Accenture, Cargill, IBM, Invest Chile, LatAm Airlines, Microsoft, Nestlé, PwC, SAP, Siemens and Unilever – have seen women’s workforce representation increase to 41%, almost 10 percentage points above the national average (31.7% in January 2019). Companies enrolled in the three-year accelerator programme also reported a significant 37.5% decrease in the gender pay gap. In Japan, the accelerator is working with more than 300 companies from the Male Leaders Coalition for Women’s Empowerment to address their pay gaps as part of the government’s new pay transparency requirements. In Jordan, the accelerator is working with the private sector to roll out sexual harassment policies and complaints procedures and improve access to legal avenues for victims following the country’s new anti-sexual harassment legislation.

Enacting national policies and legislation in support of gender equality.

The impact of the Gender Parity Accelerators is also down to their advancement and support of national legislation closing gender gaps. Through the unique public-private collaboration model, accelerators support the legislation and adoption of new laws by providing an avenue for public-private consultation and engaging the private sector in the roll-out and implementation.Most recently, Ecuador passed its most ambitious law for gender equality. The Violet Economy Law significantly expands private sector duties and incentives to close workforce gender gaps in pay, leadership, parental leave and childcare. The Ecuador Gender Parity Accelerator, implemented in partnership with the Inter-American Development Bank, will support the private sector to meet these new legal requirements.

In Panama, successful outcomes include adopting legislation related to the minimum representation of women on the boards of directors and equal pay. Both laws stand to drive greater pay equity and female leadership in the private sector. The accelerator’s leadership group, including public and private sector representatives, has been formalized as the National Council for Gender Parity through an executive decree. The council will provide an official mechanism for public-private consultation and collaboration on gender parity measures beyond the accelerator’s lifecycle

Equalizing caring responsibilities and women’s unpaid labour.

Several accelerator countries are adopting policies that support and encourage more equal distribution of care responsibilities between women and men, which is key to achieving greater social and economic gender equality. In Colombia, research by the accelerator on the cost and benefits of expanding paternity leave led to the government introducing a two-week paternity leave allowance, one of the highest in the region. Ecuador and Peru, in comparison, offer 10 days of paternity leave, while Mexico, Brazil and Chile offer five.As part of its action plan, Costa Rica introduced a national care policy that significantly expands its care system to cover pre-school children, the elderly and people with disabilities so parents and caregivers can better balance career and care responsibilities.The work of the accelerators around care will be further enhanced through knowledge, insights and tools generated by the Forum’s new Global Future Council on the Future of the Care Economy. The council convenes leading experts from academia, the public and private sectors and international organizations to identify what investments, incentives and partnerships can establish a well-functioning care economy while creating formal jobs, advancing social mobility and closing gender gaps.

The challenge of eliminating the gender gap.

It is unlikely that global gender parity will be achieved in our lifetime.Since 2006, the Forum has monitored progress through its annual Global Gender Gap Report. The economic gender gap is the most challenging feat, taking 151 years to close with any progress hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic, compounding the impact on women in leadership and earnings. Overall, global gender gaps of all kinds will take 131 years to close.

Image: World Economic Forum

Our approach to

In accelerator countries, CEOs and ministers work together over three years on policies to further close their economic gender gaps. Specific aims include:

Enlarging the number of women in leadership cohortShrinking the gender pay gapIncreasing women’s participation in the labour forceHardwiring gender parity into the future of work

The accelerators are part of the Country Accelerator Network, a Forum initiative linking accelerators that drive impact in education, gender, jobs, market creation and skills in more than 30 economies. Through the network, countries can elevate successful initiatives to inspire and inform other countries to take similar action. For example, best practices from Nordic countries, which consistently top the Global Gender Gap ranking, have inspired action in other accelerator countries. Both Jordan and Kazakhstan now aim to close gaps in leadership by introducing legislation on the minimum representation of women on boards of directors.

How can you get involved?

The World Economic Forum Gender Parity Accelerators are hosted within the Centre for the New Economy and Society. We aim to expand our global network of countries accelerating gender parity by 2025.If you are a business in a member country, you can join its base and contribute to driving impact. As part of a local accelerator, you will assess and bridge gaps in your workforce.