Spokesperson of the Chinese Mission to the EU Speaks on a Question Concerning European Parliament’s Resolution on Hong Kong

This article was published first at the website of the Chinese Mission to EU.

Q:On June 15, the European Parliament adopted a resolution, criticizing the deterioration of fundamental freedoms, the rule of law and judicial independence in Hong Kong, calling on Chinese authorities to repeal the National Security Law, and urging the Hong Kong Government to release Jimmy Lai and others. What is your comment?A: The so-called resolution adopted by the European Parliament is distorting facts and confounding black and white. It grossly interferes in China’s internal affairs and violates international law and basic norms governing international relations. We strong deplore and firmly oppose it. Since Hong Kong’s return to the motherland, the Chinese government has fully, faithfully, and resolutely implemented the principle of “One Country, Two Systems”, under which the people of Hong Kong administer Hong Kong with a high degree of autonomy. Hong Kong residents enjoy far more rights and freedoms in accordance with the law than they did before 1997. With the implementation of the National Security Law in Hong Kong, Hong Kong’s development has been back on track, rule of law and justice upheld, and the lawful democratic rights and freedoms enjoyed by its citizens better protected in a more secure environment. Hong Kong has enabled it to enter a new stage in which Hong Kong has restored order and is set to thrive. Facts can not be distorted. However, all rights and freedoms have clear boundaries prescribed by law, and no one has the privilege to be above the law. Hong Kong judiciary’s ruling on the relevant people demonstrates that laws must be enforced, and that law-breakers must be held accountable.Some politicians in the European Parliament ignore facts and make groundless accusations on Hong Kong affairs in the name of freedom and human rights. They have emboldened the anti-China and destabilizing elements in Hong Kong, openly interfered with the rule of law and judicial independence of the Hong Kong SAR, and discredited the Chinese Central Government’s governance on Hong Kong. This has fully exposed their hypocrisy and attempts to destabilize Hong Kong and contain China.

We would like to remind the European Parliament that Hong Kong is China’s Hong Kong. The Chinese government is determined in safeguarding national sovereignty, security and development interests, and determined in fully and faithfully implementing the principle of “One Country, Two Systems”. Any attempt to stop Hong Kong’s transformation into greater prosperity and stability or disrupt the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is bound to fail. We urge the European Parliament to face the reality, put it in the right position, stop immediately interfering in Hong Kong affairs, stop undermining Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability, and stop meddling in China’s internal affairs.