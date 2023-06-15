Period Poverty: Making the youth a key part of the solution

by

Period poverty refers to the lack of access to menstrual hygiene products, facilities, and education. The lack of access to menstrual hygiene products can lead to missed school or work days and can contribute to social exclusion. Furthermore, menstrual health is intertwined with broader issues of gender inequality and social stigma. In many societies, menstruation is still considered a source of shame and embarrassment, which can marginalize and exclude women and girls. This can have a significant impact on their mental health and well-being, as well as their ability to participate fully in society.

Unfortunately millions of girls and women still have no access to menstrual hygiene products and facilities. The World Bank states that at least 500 million women and girls globally lack access to the facilities they need to manage their periods. Disasters, wars, and disease outbreaks can further significantly worsen period poverty through decreased the availability of products and breakdown of social systems and infrastructures.

The solution to period poverty involves a range of stakeholders, including governments, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), private sector companies, and individuals. They all can play a significant role in addressing period poverty by providing funding for menstrual products in schools and public facilities, creating policies that mandate menstrual health education, eliminating taxes on menstrual products and conducting research to better understand the scope of the problem.

In short, the solution to period poverty is multifaceted and requires the involvement of a wide range of stakeholders working together to address the issue. While teenagers may be particularly affected by period poverty, the problem extends far beyond this demographic and requires a coordinated effort to address the root causes of the issue.

Youth should be key participants in addressing period poverty by advocating for increased access to menstrual hygiene products and education.

Here are some practical ways youth can get involved:

1. Raising Awareness: Holding conversations about period poverty with their peers, teachers, and community leaders is a good start. Sharing information on social media platforms and organizing events such as workshops and panel discussions can also help to increase awareness about the issue.

2. Donating Menstrual Products: Youth can organize donation drives to collect menstrual products such as pads, tampons, and cups, and distribute them to organizations that provide them to those in need.

3. Volunteering: Youth can volunteer with organizations that focus on menstrual health and hygiene, such as local NGOs, schools, and community health centers. They can assist with educational programs or distribution of menstrual hygiene products.

4. Advocatin for Change: Youth can advocate for policy changes that address period poverty. They can write letters to their elected officials, participate in protests and rallies, and join campaigns and organizations working to increase access to menstrual hygiene products and education.

By taking these actions, youth can help to address period poverty and create a more equitable and just society.

Laltu Negasa is a dynamic and enthusiastic fifth year medical student at Addis Ababa University, College of Sciences in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. She is a Millennium fellowship alumni, an active member of Ethiopian Medical Students Association and is serving as the National officer for the standing committee of human rights and peace. She is passionate about reproductive health and rights, gender equality and empowerment of the disabled community. After she completes her studies, she plans to get involved in research and work on impactful programs that will empower women, the disabled community and youths.