Period poverty: How can youth break the taboo surrounding menstruation and act differently?

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Izere Salomon, a dedicated third-year medical student at the University of Rwanda School of Medicine. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Menstruation is a natural experience for most girls and women, yet it is often associated with socially imposed taboos and shame. “Period poverty” is a new term that has garnered the attention of media and politicians. It has articulated a public discussion of the menstrual health challenges that remain in many cultures. Period poverty remains a pervasive and deeply entrenched issue, casting its shadow on the lives of millions of girls and women worldwide. Its insidious grasp restricts access to essential menstrual products, adequate sanitation facilities, and comprehensive menstrual health education. Consequently, the consequences ripple far beyond mere inconvenience, as they hamper their education, undermine their overall health, and perpetuate a stifling social stigma surrounding menstruation. The urgency to address period poverty and shatter the taboo surrounding menstruation has never been greater, and it necessitates concerted and collective effort from all sectors of society. In this article, we delve into the transformative potential of young people, recognizing their unique ability to dismantle menstrual taboos and spearhead positive changes in the battle against periodic poverty.

The plight of those affected by period-poverty cannot be understood. In countless regions of the world, menstruating individuals face a relentless struggle and are trapped in a cycle of limited resources and restricted opportunities. The unavailability or unaffordability of menstrual products forces women to resort to makeshift alternatives, compromising their hygiene and dignity. The absence of proper sanitation facilities compounded these challenges, exposing them to health risks and further exacerbating the already precarious conditions they endure. Moreover, the lack of comprehensive menstrual health education perpetuates a vicious cycle, as ignorance and shame overshadow our understanding and empowerment. This multifaceted crisis demands unwavering attention and collective action to ensure that no girl or woman is left behind.

Amidst this adversity, the potential for change lies in the hands of the younger generations. Youth possesses a unique perspective, unburdened by the weight of tradition and attuned to the pulse of social progress. Their passion, energy, and fearlessness make them formidable catalysts for transforming deeply ingrained attitudes and dismantling long-standing taboo. With an innate sense of justice and a fervent desire for equality, young people are emerging as powerful agents of change, ready to challenge the status quo and create a more inclusive and equitable society.

By harnessing the power of their voices, youth have the ability to reshape societal narratives surrounding menstruation. Through advocacy and awareness campaigns, they can disrupt the silence and invisibility that perpetuates the stigma associated with periods. By openly discussing menstruation, sharing personal experiences, and debunking myths, young people can create supportive and empathetic environments that encourage dialogue and understanding. Their inclusive approach can break down barriers, promote empathy, and foster a sense of shared responsibility among all members of the society.

Raising Awareness:

One of the most potent weapons wielded by young people in the fight against period-poverty and menstrual taboos is the power to raise awareness. Through their unwavering voices and expansive reach of social media platforms, young individuals possess the means to capture the world’s attention and ignite a collective movement for change. They can effectively dismantle the walls of silence and ignorance surrounding menstruation, replacing them with a resounding call for justice and equality.

By fearlessly sharing their personal stories and experiences, young advocates can humanize the issue of period poverty, shedding light on its profound impact on the lives of those affected. These narratives, when shared through digital platforms or public forums, possess the remarkable ability to strike a chord with audiences across the globe. They challenge the prevailing misconceptions, evoke empathy, and compel actions.

In addition to personal storytelling, young people can harness the power of online campaigns to create a wave of awareness. Through strategic and compelling social media initiatives, they can galvanize their peers, communities, and even influential figures to join the cause. By utilizing hashtags, viral challenges, and multimedia content, young advocates can reach a vast audience and create an environment conducive to open discussions about menstruation.

Collaboration lies at the heart of effective awareness-raising efforts. Youths can forge alliances with organizations, nonprofits, and advocacy groups that share the same goals, leveraging collective strengths to magnify their impact. By joining forces with established entities dedicated to menstrual health and gender equality, young advocates can tap into their expertise, access broader networks, and maximize resources. Through these partnerships, they can create a unified front against period poverty, ensuring that their messages reverberate across diverse platforms, and penetrate the deepest recesses of societal consciousness.

Moreover, youth-led awareness campaigns have the potential to transcend digital realms and have a tangible impact on the ground. By organizing community events, workshops, and seminars, young advocates can engage directly with individuals from different backgrounds and demographics. These interactive platforms foster dialogue, dispel myths, and educate menstruating individuals and those who surround them. By facilitating open and inclusive conversations, young people can cultivate empathy, dismantle harmful stereotypes, and empower communities to address the underlying social and cultural barriers that perpetuate periodic poverty.

Importantly, the persuasive power of youth in raising awareness lies not only in their message, but also in their authenticity and relatability. As members of the same generation grapple with the challenges of adolescence, they possess an intimate understanding of the unique struggles faced by their peers. By combining personal experiences with factual information, they can craft narratives that resonate deeply with their target audiences. Authenticity builds trust, stimulates reflection, and motivates action, leading to a collective awakening that transcends age, gender, and cultural boundaries.

Education and Empowerment:

In the battle against period poverty and the dismantling of menstrual taboos, one of the most potent tools for the disposal of young people is comprehensive menstrual health education. By assuming a leadership role in educating both girls and boys about menstruation, youth can sow the seeds of knowledge that will flourish into a future free from ignorance and discrimination. Through accurate information, debunking myths, and fostering a culture of empathy and support, they can overcome the barriers of silence and stigma that have long surrounded this natural bodily function.

Comprehensive menstrual health education is a catalyst for change, empowering individuals to take control of their reproductive health, advocate for their rights, and challenge societal norms that perpetuate periodic poverty. By providing young people with a thorough understanding of the biological, emotional, and social dimensions of menstruation, they are equipped with tools to make informed decisions regarding their bodies and health. This knowledge serves as a shield against misinformation and empowers women to navigate their menstrual cycles with confidence and dignity.

When young people serve as ambassadors of menstrual health education, they not only disseminate factual information, but also foster an environment of empathy and support. By cultivating a culture where menstruation is openly discussed, questions are welcomed, and concerns are addressed without judgment, creating a safe space for individuals to share their experiences and seek guidance. This empathetic approach challenges deeply ingrained social norms and facilitates the collective understanding that menstruation is a natural and integral part of life.

Moreover, youth-led menstrual health education initiatives have the potential to disrupt the intergenerational transmission of silence and shame during menstruation. By engaging both girls and boys in these educational efforts, young advocates can foster gender equality and break down the gendered barriers that perpetuate period-poverty. By dispelling the notion that menstruation is solely a female concern, boys are encouraged to become allies and advocates, dismantling harmful stereotypes and fostering a sense of shared responsibility in addressing the needs of menstruating individuals.

By empowering young people with comprehensive menstrual health education, we not only equip them with knowledge, but also bestow upon them the tools of advocacy. With a deep understanding of the challenges faced by menstruating individuals, youth can become fierce advocates of change within their communities and beyond. Armed with accurate information, they can challenge societal norms that perpetuate period poverty, advocating access to affordable menstrual products, adequate sanitation facilities, and supportive policies. Through their activism and voices, young advocates can influence decision makers, bridge gaps in resources, and drive systemic changes that address the root causes of period poverty.

Furthermore, comprehensive menstrual health education has far-reaching implications on societal progress. By nurturing the generation of informed and empowered individuals, we lay the foundation for a future in which menstrual equality is not merely an aspiration, but a reality. When young people possess the knowledge and confidence to advocate for their rights, challenge discriminatory practices, and dismantle social stigmas, their transformative power becomes limitless. By amplifying their voices, we empower them to reshape societal narratives, foster a culture of inclusivity and support, and ultimately create a world in which poverty is eradicated and menstruation is celebrated as a natural and powerful force..

Advocacy and Policy Change:

In the quest to eradicate poverty and dismantle the systemic barriers that perpetuate it, young people wield a unique and formidable power: the ability to influence policy and drive systemic change. With their unwavering determination, passionate advocacy, and collaborative spirit, youth can transform their voices into catalysts for policy reform and reshape the menstrual health landscape.

At the forefront of youth-led activism are rallies, protests, and demonstrations that serve as powerful platforms for expressing discontent and demanding change. By organizing these collective actions, young advocates capture public attention, mobilize communities, and bring period-poverty to the forefront of political discourse. Through their visible and unified presence, they compel policymakers to confront the urgency of the issue and galvanize public support for comprehensive solutions.

The power of youth advocacy extends beyond physical demonstration. Online platforms offer a digital arena in which young individuals can amplify their voices, raise awareness, and engage with a global audience. By utilizing social media, they can mobilize virtual communities, share information, and garner support for their causes. Petitions, campaigns, and viral challenges can rapidly gather momentum, drawing attention to the dire need for policy changes and garnering signatures from individuals who demand action.

To augment the impact of their advocacy, young people can collaborate with non-governmental organizations (NGOs), activists, and experts in the field of menstrual health. These partnerships allow for pooling of resources, knowledge, and expertise, thereby strengthening the collective voice of the movement. By aligning themselves with established organizations dedicated to menstrual health, young advocates can tap into their networks, access valuable data and research, and leverage their influence to drive policy reforms.

Central to youth-led advocacy for policy change is the push for increased access to affordable menstrual products. By shedding a spotlight on the financial burdens faced by menstruating individuals and advocating for reduced or eliminated taxes on menstrual products, young advocates challenge the economic inequities that perpetuate period poverty. They highlight the fundamental necessity of these products and demand that their accessibility be treated as a matter of social justice and not as a luxury.

In addition to addressing the affordability of menstrual products, young activists could lobby for improved sanitation facilities. Access to clean and safe spaces for menstrual hygiene management is essential to break the cycle of poverty and to ensure the dignity and well-being of menstruating individuals. By engaging with policymakers at the local, national, and international levels, youth can advocate for increased investment in infrastructure such as the provision of water and sanitation facilities in schools, workplaces, and public spaces.

Furthermore, young advocates recognize the transformative power of education and the need for comprehensive menstrual health education in formal curricula. They work tirelessly to integrate menstrual health education into school systems, ensuring that all students receive accurate information about menstruation and debunk myths, and cultivate empathy and understanding. By engaging in dialogue with policymakers, educators, and curriculum developers, youth can influence educational policies and drive systemic changes that equip future generations with the knowledge and skills needed to break the cycle of period-poverty.

The persuasive impact of youth advocacy on policy change is rooted in the youth’s inherent understanding of the challenges faced by their peers. By sharing personal experiences, stories, and data, they shed light on the urgent need for systemic reforms that comprehensively address period-poverty. Their voices resonate with authenticity and passion, compelling policymakers to recognize the social, economic, and health implications of inaction.

Creating Supportive Spaces:

Establishing safe and supportive spaces is of paramount importance in the battle to break the chains of silence and shame surrounding menstruation. Within these spaces, youth-led organizations have the power to transform the narrative around menstruation, creating environments where individuals feel comfortable discussing their experiences, seeking support, and challenging deeply entrenched taboos that perpetuate period stigma.

At the heart of these supportive spaces is the promotion of an open and honest dialogue. By providing platforms for individuals to share menstrual stories, fears, and concerns, these spaces foster a sense of community and solidarity. Through facilitated discussions, workshops, and support groups, young advocates create an atmosphere in which menstruating individuals’ experiences are acknowledged, validated, and celebrated. By breaking the cycle of silence and isolation, these spaces empower individuals to reclaim their voices and build resilience and confidence.

In addition to fostering dialogue, supportive spaces can serve as hubs for accessing essential menstrual products. Young advocates recognize that the unaffordability or inaccessibility of menstrual products perpetuates period poverty and exacerbates the challenges faced by menstruating individuals. By establishing spaces where free or subsidized menstrual products are readily available, these organizations alleviate financial burdens and ensure that individuals have the necessary resources to manage their periods with dignity. Through these efforts, they contribute to eradicating inequalities stemming from economic disparities and systemic neglect.

Supportive spaces also serve as vital connectors linking individuals with valuable resources and support networks. In these environments, young advocates provide information about healthcare services, menstrual hygiene management, and reproductive health. They connect individuals with organizations, clinics, and professionals who can address specific needs and provide guidance. By forging alliances with local healthcare providers, social workers, and community leaders, youth-led organizations create a comprehensive support system that extends beyond the physical space, ensuring that menstruating individuals have access to the care and assistance they require.

These spaces play a critical role in education and empowerment. By hosting workshops, training, and educational sessions, young advocates can provide individuals with accurate and comprehensive information about menstruation. They dispel myths and debunk misconceptions, and empower individuals with knowledge of their bodies and reproductive health. This education not only empowers individuals to make informed decisions about their own well-being, but also equips them to challenge societal norms and advocate for change on a broader scale.

The power of supportive spaces lies In their ability to transform their attitudes and perceptions. By creating an environment that embraces menstruation as a natural and normal part of life, young advocates challenge deeply ingrained taboos that perpetuate silence and shame. Through awareness-raising campaigns, art exhibitions, and cultural events, these spaces contribute to shifting societal narratives and dismantling the stigmatization of menstruation. They pave the way for a more inclusive and accepting society that celebrates and supports all individuals’ bodily autonomy and reproductive rights.

Sustainable Solutions:

To address period poverty and foster a more equitable future, young people play a crucial role in promoting sustainable menstrual practices. By advocating the use of reusable and eco-friendly menstrual products, they can simultaneously tackle the challenges of period poverty and contribute to reducing the environmental impact of menstruation. This dual approach not only ensures the sustainability of menstruation for individuals, but also for the planet we inhabit.

One of the key avenues through which young advocates can drive sustainable menstrual practices is by organizing workshops and campaigns focused on educating individuals about reusable options, such as menstrual cups and cloth pads. By providing comprehensive information about their use, benefits, and proper care, they empower menstruators with sustainable alternatives that are cost-effective and environmentally friendly. These initiatives not only reduce the financial burden of purchasing disposable products, but also foster a sense of personal agency and control over one’s own menstrual health.

Furthermore, young people can play a pivotal role in breaking down barriers and dispelling misconceptions surrounding reusable menstrual products. By addressing concerns, sharing personal experiences, and showcasing the efficacy and comfort of these options, they can overcome their resistance and skepticism. Through engaging in informative campaigns, they have the power to shift societal attitudes and preferences towards sustainable alternatives, ultimately creating a culture that values and embraces environmentally conscious menstrual practices.

In addition to advocating reusable products, young advocates can promote eco-friendly disposal options for menstrual waste. They can raise awareness about the harmful consequences of improper disposal, such as the pollution of water bodies and exacerbation of environmental degradation. By encouraging the use of biodegradable sanitary disposal bags or proper disposal of cloth pads and menstrual cups, they contribute to minimizing the ecological footprint associated with menstruation.

The adoption of sustainable menstrual practices not only benefits Individuals and the environment, but also fosters a sense of global citizenship and responsibility. Young advocates understand that the choices we make in managing menstrual health have a direct impact on our planet’s health. By promoting sustainable options, they contribute to the conservation of resources, waste reduction, and the preservation of natural ecosystems. Their actions exemplify a commitment to sustainability, aligning with broader global efforts to combat climate change and to promote sustainable development.

Moreover, the promotion of sustainable menstrual practices aligns with principles of social justice and inclusivity. By advocating for affordable and accessible reusable options, young advocates ensure that sustainable menstruation is not limited to a privileged few, but is accessible to all menstruating individuals, regardless of their socioeconomic background. This approach addresses both the financial and environmental aspects of period poverty, and recognizes the interconnectedness of social and environmental justice.

Conclusion:

In the global fight against period poverty and the dismantling of menstruation taboos, the active involvement of youth is not just desirable, but imperative. With their passion, determination, and capacity for innovative thinking, young individuals possess the power to drive much-needed change that will reshape the narrative surrounding menstruation and pave the way for a more equitable and inclusive future.

In conclusion, youth involvement is essential in the battle against period poverty and the breaking of menstrual taboos. By raising awareness, providing education, advocating policy changes, creating supportive spaces, and promoting sustainable solutions, young individuals can drive a much-needed transformation. Their collective efforts will ensure a future where poverty is eradicated, menstrual health is prioritized, and menstruation is embraced as a natural and healthy part of life. Together, we can create a world that empowers and uplifts all individuals regardless of their menstrual experiences, fostering equality, dignity, and respect for all.

References

Hall N. L. (2021). From “period poverty” to “period parity” to meet menstrual health needs. Med (New York, N.Y.), 2(5), 469–472. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.medj.2021.03.001 Clarke, P., & Erreygers, G. (2020). Defining and measuring health poverty. Social science & medicine (1982), 244, 112633. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.socscimed.2019.112633 Holst, A. S., Jacques-Aviñó, C., Berenguera, A., Pinzón-Sanabria, D., Valls-Llobet, C., Munrós-Feliu, J., Martínez-Bueno, C., López-Jiménez, T., Vicente-Hernández, M. M., & Medina-Perucha, L. (2022). Experiences of menstrual inequity and menstrual health among women and people who menstruate in the Barcelona area (Spain): a qualitative study. Reproductive health, 19(1), 45. https://doi.org/10.1186/s12978-022-01354-5 McHugh, M. C. (2020). Menstrual Shame: Exploring the Role of ‘Menstrual Moaning’. In C. Bobel (Eds.) et. Al., The Palgrave Handbook of Critical Menstruation Studies. (pp. 409–422). Palgrave Macmillan. Medina-Perucha, L., Jacques-Aviñó, C., Valls-Llobet, C., Turbau-Valls, R., Pinzón, D., Hernández, L., Briales Canseco, P., López-Jiménez, T., Solana Lizarza, E., Munrós Feliu, J., & Berenguera, A. (2020). Menstrual health and period poverty among young people who menstruate in the Barcelona metropolitan area (Spain): protocol of a mixed-methods study. BMJ open, 10(7), e035914. https://doi.org/10.1136/bmjopen-2019-035914 Eddy, K., Jordan, Z., & Stephenson, M. (2016). Health professionals’ experience of teamwork education in acute hospital settings: a systematic review of qualitative literature. JBI database of systematic reviews and implementation reports, 14(4), 96–137. https://doi.org/10.11124/JBISRIR-2016-1843 Sánchez López, S., Barrington, D. J., Poveda Bautista, R., & Moll López, S. (2023). Spanish menstrual literacy and experiences of menstruation. BMC women’s health, 23(1), 161. https://doi.org/10.1186/s12905-023-02293-4 Hennegan, J., Shannon, A. K., Rubli, J., Schwab, K. J., & Melendez-Torres, G. J. (2019). Women’s and girls’ experiences of menstruation in low- and middle-income countries: A systematic review and qualitative metasynthesis. PLoS medicine, 16(5), e1002803. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.1002803 Rossouw, L., & Ross, H. (2021). Understanding Period Poverty: Socio-Economic Inequalities in Menstrual Hygiene Management in Eight Low- and Middle-Income Countries. International journal of environmental research and public health, 18(5), 2571. https://doi.org/10.3390/ijerph18052571

Sommer, M., Caruso, B. A., Sahin, M., Calderon, T., Cavill, S., Mahon, T., & Phillips-Howard, P. A. (2016). A Time for Global Action: Addressing Girls’ Menstrual Hygiene Management Needs in Schools. PLoS medicine, 13(2), e1001962. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pmed.1001962

About the author

IZERE Salomon is a dedicated third-year medical student at the University of Rwanda School of Medicine. With a passion for healthcare and a strong commitment to serving others, Salomon immersed himself in the study of medicine, acquiring a deep understanding of the human body and its complexities. Throughout his academic journey, Salomon has consistently demonstrated exceptional diligence and thirst for knowledge, earning him recognition among his peers and faculty. His unwavering dedication to the field of medicine is driven by the desire to have a positive impact on the lives of patients.