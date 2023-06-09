The US has just lifted its debt ceiling – but what is it?

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Gabi Thesing, Senior Writer, Forum Agenda

The US debt ceiling is a self-imposed cap on the amount of money the federal government can borrow to pay its bills.The debt limit frequently needs to be raised as the amount the government borrowed hits that ceiling.A default risks economic and financial market turmoil.Denmark and Kenya are the only other countries with a debt ceiling.

US lawmakers averted a crisis by suspending the country’s debt ceiling last week, saving the country from running out of money to pay its bills.But what exactly is the debt ceiling? And what could happen if it isn’t raised?Here’s everything you need to know about the US debt ceiling issue.

What is the debt ceiling?

It’s a self-imposed cap on the total amount of money that the US is authorized to borrow to pay its bills – such as social safety net programmes, interest on the national debt and salaries for government workers and members of the armed forces. Because the government runs a budget deficit, where it spends more than it raises through taxes and other revenue, it must borrow money. Lots of it.The current federal debt limit stands close to $31.4 trillion and was close to being reached before the suspension. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said by June, the government could have run out of money to pay its bills.

Image: LinkedIn/CNBC

It is important to note that raising or suspending the debt ceiling simply lets the government pay for things it has already decided to buy – it’s not about authorizing new spending.

Why is there a debt ceiling?

According to the Constitution, Congress must authorize borrowing. The debt limit was introduced in 1917 so that the Treasury would not need to ask for permission each time it had to issue debt to pay bills.

No it’s not mandatory and only a handful of countries have introduced one to signal fiscal discipline to their lenders and investors. The US is one of only three countries to set its debt limit as a nominal value – the other two are Denmark and Kenya, although the latter is shifting to a limit as percentage of GDP. The nominal value debt ceiling does not cause the same political and economic turmoil over the risk of a default in Denmark, as the Danish Parliament intentionally sets the ceiling sufficiently high, such that it will not be crossed, according to the website, Atlantic Council.The European Union (EU) is the only other Group of Twenty member to have set a debt limit, but it chose a different mechanism in debt as a percentage of GDP. This is to safeguard the stability of the euro currency, even though not all EU members have adopted it.