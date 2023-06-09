Statement on the political agreement on the New Pact on Migration and Asylum

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Commission welcomes the successful political agreement reached by the Member States at the Home Affairs Council on 8 June on the New Pact on Migration and Asylum, which it had presented in September 2020.

This is a real breakthrough after years of intense negotiations. This agreement offers a good foundation for negotiations between the European Parliament and the Council.

A general approach was reached on two key pillars of the Pact: the Asylum and Migration Management Regulation and the Asylum Procedure Regulation. This is in addition to agreement already found on other pillars of the Pact. These proposals will allow to create a fairer, more efficient, and sustainable system for asylum and migration management. The Pact provides for a common solution that ensures a balance between solidarity and responsibility among Member States.

President Ursula von der Leyen said “The agreement in the Council shows that the EU is strong and able to move forward together even on the most complex issues. With trust and cooperation, we can deliver a European response to a challenge we all have in common. This success could only be reached with stamina and vigorous effort of all those involved. My heartfelt thanks and appreciation for all the hard work goes, in particular, to Vice-President Margaritis Schinas and Commissioner Ylva Johansson. They will continue working closely with the co-legislators to facilitate and support a timely agreement on the Pact.“

The Commission stands ready to work with the European Parliament and the Council to ensure agreement on the Pact as set out in the Joint Roadmap.