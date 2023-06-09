Menstrual Ignorance, What Does it Take For Youth Activists  to Break The Stigma?

by

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Darine Khiari, a 4th year medical student from Algeria. She is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Menstruation is a natural and vital process of a woman’s reproductive system, yet it continues to be a taboo topic in many societies around the world. The shame and stigma surrounding menstruation have spread so much that it has become an obstacle for women and girls to deal with their menstrual cycles with dignity and ease. This is where the youth can play a crucial role in breaking the stigma around menstruation, due to the fact that they have a say in the society that is built today for tomorrow.

Breaking taboos is considered an unacceptable violation of traditions and common societal codes. Such « cross-border acts » as advocating against traditional misconceptions regarding reproductive health are morally reprehensible and subject to moral, social and sometimes even legal sanctions against the « offenders ».

Stigma of menstruation and period related discrimination and shaming can manifest in many forms: a person seen going through mood swings can be accused of being « on the rag » or « PMS-ing ». Not having access to basic menstrual hygiene necessities i.e tampons, hygienic pads is a widely common issue in developing and undeveloped countries around the world.

The youth, being the future leaders of society, can make a significant impact in creating a society where reproductive health and specifically menstruation is openly discussed and accepted,

They can start by educating themselves and others about menstruation. This would entail understanding the physical and emotional changes that take place during menstruation, the importance of proper hygiene and the different menstrual products available.

One efficient way to do this is through including Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) in the school programs and peer-to-peer education. With a well-planned and coordinated MHM program, teachers and students can create an open and supportive learning environment. Peer educators could use social media, online discussion forums and information-sharing platforms to raise awareness among parents, tutors and social media content consumers among which, teenagers -being the main target population- represent a majority.

Advertisement for MHM Necessities are, on the silver lining, starting a journey of debunking myths and showcasing in a quite accurate way what actually happens into a menstrual pad, a tampon and how a minimum of having access to MHM products reassures the woman and helps with the psychological changes during the menstruation.

Therefore, it is beyond important to shed light on activists from different cultures in advertisements and posts shared on different platforms in order for every woman to feel included and accepted the way they are.

Gen Z activists play a crucial role in portraying MHM issues and correcting misconceptions in order to create more inclusive, more equal and equitable societies were all women, everyone who menstruates muse about being understood, embraced and more importantly accepted the way they are.

About the author

Darine Khiari is A 4th year medical student from Algeria. She is a youth activist for Global Heealth and Gender Based Violence