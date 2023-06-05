Breaking the Silence: Youth Empowerment in Tackling Period Poverty

by

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Mr. Ahmed Wardany, a fifth-year medical student from Egypt. He is affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

Introduction

Period poverty remains a global issue, limiting access to menstrual products, sanitation, and education for women and girls. Its impact on education, employment, and well-being necessitates collective action, with youth at the forefront. This article explores period poverty, its consequences, and the crucial role of young people in challenging societal norms, driving change, and promoting inclusivity.

Period poverty and its impact

Period poverty encompasses the lack of access to sanitary products, menstrual hygiene education, and proper facilities, affecting marginalized women and girls globally [1]. The associated shame and stigma hinder education, leading to absenteeism and limiting economic opportunities [1]. This perpetuates the cycle of poverty and exacerbates gender inequalities [2]. Addressing period poverty requires comprehensive solutions, including affordable and accessible menstrual products, education, and destigmatization efforts, empowering women and girls to lead dignified lives free from the barriers imposed by this pervasive issue.

The Role of Youth in Breaking Taboos

Empowering youth is crucial in challenging the taboos and cultural norms surrounding menstruation. By engaging in open conversations, education, and advocacy, young people can drive meaningful change. Here are some ways youth can contribute to breaking the taboo and addressing period poverty:

Education and Awareness: Youth-led initiatives can promote comprehensive menstrual hygiene education in schools and communities [3]. By fostering open dialogues, debunking myths, and providing accurate information, young advocates can challenge misconceptions and reduce stigma. Advocacy and Policy Reform: Youth can play a vital role in advocating for policy changes that address period poverty. Through grassroots activism, awareness campaigns, and lobbying efforts, young activists can push for the implementation of legislation to ensure the provision of free or affordable menstrual products in schools and public spaces [1]. Menstrual Product Drives: Youth organizations and individuals can organize menstrual product drives to collect and distribute sanitary items to those in need. These initiatives not only provide immediate relief, but also raise awareness about period poverty within communities [2]. Technology and Innovation: Youth-led innovations can contribute to addressing period poverty by developing sustainable and affordable menstrual products. By leveraging technology and creative problem-solving, young entrepreneurs can offer viable alternatives that reduce the environmental impact and increase accessibility [3].

Conclusion

Period poverty hinders education and economic prospects for countless women and girls globally. Overcoming this issue demands collective action, with youth leading the charge. By raising awareness, advocating, and driving innovation, young people can break taboos, foster inclusivity, and empower marginalized communities. Let’s work together to create a future where menstruation no longer inhibits education, dignity, and equality.

References: