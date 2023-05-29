Türkiye : Joint-Statement by High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell and Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Olivér Várhelyi on the second round of presidential elections

by

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The EU welcomes the holding of the second round of presidential elections in Türkiye on Sunday 28 May with a high rate of participation by the Turkish people exercising their democratic rights to vote. We look forward to the final findings and recommendations of the OSCE/CoE international election observation mission.

We congratulate President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on his re-election.

The EU has a strategic interest in continuing a cooperative and mutually beneficial relationship with Türkiye and all its people, as well as in a stable and secure environment in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The EU is ready to engage with Türkiye in order to advance towards a constructive relationship for our shared prosperity and stability on the basis of commitments to human rights, rule of law, international law and regional stability, for the benefit of all our citizens.