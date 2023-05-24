G7 Summit: From Ukraine to supply chains, these were the 7 key talking points

by

he G7 Hiroshima Summit focused on issues including support for Ukraine and the security of global supply chains.

There were also discussions around bridging the gap between the global south and more advanced economies, and accelerating progress towards the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The summit venue of Hiroshima was also particularly apt for talks on nuclear non-proliferation, with calls for immediate negotiations on a treaty banning the production of fissile material for use in nuclear weapons.

The G7 Hiroshima Summit has just finished, but before it began the member states published a list of issues they intended to address during the talks. Top of the list was “regional affairs”, with a focus on Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Other areas it wanted to focus on were:

Economic resilience and economic security

Climate and energy

Food

Health

Development

Nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation.

Like the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2023, the G7 says the world is facing “a historic turning point”. Which direction the G7 believes it’s heading to is mapped out below in a summary of the Hiroshima Summit’s key talking points:

Regional affairs

G7 members agreed to tighten their sanctions against Russia in an attempt to limit its ability to continue its war against Ukraine. The restrictions will cover exports of industrial machinery, tools and technology useful to Russia’s war effort, and there will also be attempts to limit Russian revenues from trade in metals and diamonds.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy attended the G7 talks and received promises of support from members, including offers of training for soldiers and emergency rations.

“We reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine for as long as it takes to bring a comprehensive, just and lasting peace,” the G7 leaders’ post-meeting communiqué said. “We commit to intensifying our diplomatic, financial, humanitarian and military support.”

Economic resilience and economic security

The G7 countries said they want to de-risk their relationship with China – but not decouple from it – in order to ensure economic resilience and security. This means diversifying supply chains to avoid being dependent on one country, particularly for critical products such as microchips and minerals used in clean-energy technologies.

The G7 has agreed to set up a Coordination Platform on Economic Coercion to counter any attempts to “weaponize” trading and economic dependencies in “critical and emerging technologies such as microelectronics”. And for clean energy technologies, it says it supports initiatives such as the International Energy Agency’s Voluntary Critical Mineral Security Program, where members could jointly stockpile and share these materials.

Production share of critical minerals worldwide as of 2022, by majority producing country

AI technology also drew attention, with G7 members calling for the development and adoption of international technical standards for “trustworthy” artificial intelligence. “Governance of the digital economy should continue to be updated in line with our shared democratic values,” they said.

Climate and energy

The G7 leaders put support for gas investments back into their communiqué, but described it as a “temporary” step as they try to decouple from Russian energy. Climate activists say the move may hurt the world’s climate goals, but German government officials say investments are needed to get away from Russian gas and find a replacement.

G7 members reaffirmed their pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050 and to limit global warming to 1.5°C – a goal that appears to be becoming increasingly elusive. “We stick to our targets in 2030 and 2045,” a German government official said. “If we burn more coal or gas now, we will have to produce less CO2 in the years to come.”

Having a highly decarbonized road sector by 2030 is a key target for the G7, with leaders talking up policy actions to achieve 100% electric vehicles for new passenger car sales by 2035. There is also the need to promote sustainable carbon-neutral fuels, including sustainable bio- and synthetic fuels, the G7 said.

Food

The G7 produced a Hiroshima Action Statement for Resilient Global Food Security with three key points.

1. Respond to the immediate food-security crisis: This involves supporting grain exports from Ukraine and Russia, including through EU solidarity lanes; strengthening coordination among donors and pushing for a substantial increase in humanitarian and development funding; supporting immediate assistance to scale sustainable and efficient local, regional and international food production and value chains.

2. Prepare for and prevent future food-security crises: Enhancing market transparency is a key plank of this action point, with more data collections and analysis in areas such as grains, fertilizers and vegetable oils. There will also be support for an emergency rice reserve, and a focus on boosting fertilizer efficiency and soil health.

3. Realize resilient global food security and nutrition for all: “We emphasize the importance of climate change adaptation and mitigation in agriculture and food systems,” the Hiroshima Action Statement says. As such, there will be a focus on addressing climate shocks by promoting “climate-smart agriculture”. Boosting access to financing in developing countries is also seen as necessary to build local food-supply chains that are resilient, sustainable, affordable, efficient and inclusive.

Health

A commitment to strengthen global health architecture following the “unprecedented impact” of COVID-19 will include discussions on a new instrument for pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. This will require improved collaboration between finance and health ministries, and “systematic sharing of pathogens, data and information”.

The G7 also wants to reverse the first global decline in life expectancy in more than seven decades. The route to this involves supporting better primary healthcare services, and preventing people from slipping into poverty due to healthcare costs. The G7 launched a Global Plan for Universal Health Coverage to help pursue this goal.

“Digital health” was also highlighted in the post-meeting communiqué, with the Global Plan for Universal Health Coverage calling for “the expansion of equitable, safe, accessible and affordable use of health technologies and innovations”. This is tied into fostering R&D to allow development of affordable medications – a goal that will also require work to address issues relating to manufacturing and delivery.

Development

Outreach to the “global south” – shorthand for some low- and middle-income countries including India – was a focus of the G7 talks, with a focus on how to bridge the vast gap between it and more advanced economies by creating infrastructure and debt relief.

Accelerating progress towards the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was also on the radar, with recognition that “reducing poverty and tackling the climate and nature crisis go hand in hand”.

Unsustainable debt threatens progress towards the SDGs, with low- and middle-income countries disproportionately affected by this, the communiqué says. It talked up improved implementation of the Common Framework for Debt Treatments beyond the Debt Service Suspension Initiative and development of Climate Resilient Debt Clauses to provide a stronger safety net for borrowers facing the impacts of climate change.

Nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation

The G7 Summit venue of Hiroshima was particularly apt for talks on nuclear non-proliferation. The city was destroyed by US bombs 78 years ago in an act that ended World War Two, and the G7 Leaders’ Hiroshima Vision on Nuclear Disarmament drew attention to the subsequent 77 years of no nuclear weapon use.

G7 leaders at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park. Image: G7

“Russia’s irresponsible nuclear rhetoric, undermining of arms-control regimes, and stated intent to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus are dangerous and unacceptable,” the statement adds.

It called for the immediate start of negotiations for a treaty banning the production of fissile material for use in nuclear weapons, and said that no nation should carry out any nuclear weapon test explosion or other nuclear explosion.