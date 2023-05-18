Commission publishes first ever European Media Industry Outlook

by

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the Commission published the first ever European Media Industry Outlook, analysing trends in the audiovisual, video game and news media industries. Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton presented the report at the European Film Forum, organised at the Festival de Cannes.

The Media Outlook report provides market data and identifies challenges and underlying technological trends common to the media industries. Among other findings, it stresses the structural impact of the ongoing shift in media consumption in favour of digital players. According to the report, growth is mostly driven by segments such as video on demand (VoD), mobile gaming or immersive content.

The report also highlights the relevance of strategic assets such as intellectual property rights (IP) for media companies and how the retention, acquisition and exploitation of these rights can help increase revenues, invest or remain independent. It also stresses that an early yet wise uptake of innovative technologies and techniques (e.g. AI virtual production) is fundamental to adapt, open up new markets and become more competitive. Moreover, audience driven strategies should serve as a basis to build successful business models.

For More Information

European Media Industry Outlook

Livestream of the European Film Forum in Cannes

Background

The European Media Industry Outlook is a European Commission report first announced in the Media and Audiovisual Action Plan (December 2020), aiming to explore media trends and analyse their potential impact in the EU media markets. The analysis relies on market overviews, sectorial studies, consumer surveys and questionnaires around the theme of competitiveness of the EU industry. Further editions will follow.