2024 European Elections: President Metsola “Vote. Do not let someone else choose for you”

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Following today’s confirmation by EU Ambassadors at the Council on setting 6 to 9 June 2024 as the dates for the next European Parliament elections, EP President Roberta Metsola said:

“The European Union is evolving continuously. The world is changing and we must change with it. We need reform. We cannot be afraid of change. The EU is not perfect. We must embrace it as we keep listening, keep explaining and keep delivering.

I encourage everyone to recapture the sense of hope and possibility that the European Union offers. To vote. Do not let someone else choose for you. Be part of the largest democratic exercise in Europe.”