EU allocates additional €25 million in humanitarian aid in Ethiopia and Kenya 

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Commission announced today new funding of €22 million in humanitarian aid in Ethiopia as well as €3 million in Kenya to support those suffering from the impact of conflict, displacement, drought and health issues.

The EU’s humanitarian funding in both countries will help address the high levels of food insecurity and malnutrition amongst the most vulnerable and provide access to primary health care, clean and safe water, sanitation and hygiene services, as well as education opportunities for children caught in humanitarian crises and who, as a result, have lost out on their schooling.

This new funding brings total EU humanitarian funding in Ethiopia to €82.5 million and €15,5 million in Kenya respectively so far in 2023.

Background

Humanitarian needs in Ethiopia are massive, resulting from the impact of the two-year conflict in the north of country,a severe and prolonged drought, large population displacements, as well as other conflict hotspots and localised conflicts. Additionally, more than 90,000 refugees have recently crossed into Ethiopia from Somalia, with Ethiopia now hosting now over 890,000 refugees.

Kenya continues to be severely affected by the catastrophic drought in the Horn of Africa. The last rainy season (October to December 2022) was characterised by late onset, sporadic, and poor spatial and temporal distribution of rains, marking the fifth consecutive below average rainy season. Despite some heavy rainfall during the first part of the March-May rainy season, the drought situation remains critical in most of the arid and semi-arid lands (ASAL). It is estimated that around 4.4 million people (or 27% of the ASAL population) are facing high levels of Acute Food Insecurity.