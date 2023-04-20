Refugees’ health crisis and Social determinants of health (SDH)

by

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Ms. Sadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and specialist at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia.

The refugee crisis in Europe driven by conflicts in the Middle East since 2000s, had highlighted several challenges and health rights issues faced by refugees. So, presuming Europe was better prepared this time to provide adequate help and support to Ukrainian refugees. In this article, we will discuss the challenges faced by Ukrainian refugees during resettlement and the importance of addressing social determinants of health.

Refugees often face significant health crises due to the gruelling conditions they experience during their journeys and their resettlement in new communities. These health crises can range from infectious diseases and malnutrition to mental health problems and trauma.

One of the biggest challenges faced by refugees is access to healthcare. Many refugees come from countries with weak health systems or have been forced to flee their homes due to conflict or natural disasters, leaving them with limited access to medical care. This can make it difficult to manage chronic health conditions and address acute health needs.

In addition to the challenges related to accessing healthcare, refugees often face other health risks associated with their living conditions. For example, overcrowding in refugee camps can lead to the spread of infectious diseases, while lack of access to clean water and sanitation facilities can contribute to malnutrition and diarrheal diseases.

Mental health is also a significant concern for refugees, who may have experienced traumatic events such as conflict, violence, or displacement. Studies have shown that refugees are at increased risk of developing mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

To address these health challenges, it is important to ensure that refugees have access to quality healthcare, including mental health services. Providing adequate food, water, and sanitation facilities can also help to reduce the risk of infectious diseases and malnutrition. Additionally, efforts to address the root causes of displacement, such as conflict and climate change, can help to prevent future refugee crises and improve the overall health and well-being of affected populations.

The refugee health crisis from past has taught us several important lessons about the importance of ensuring the health and well-being of refugees, including:

The importance of access to healthcare: One of the most significant challenges faced by refugees is access to healthcare. It is crucial to ensure that refugees have access to quality healthcare, including preventive care and treatment for acute and chronic conditions.

The need for mental health support: Refugees often experience traumatic events such as conflict, violence, or displacement, which can have a significant impact on their mental health. It is important to provide mental health support to help refugees cope with these experiences and reduce the risk of developing mental health disorders.

The importance of addressing social determinants of health: Social determinants of health such as access to food, water, and sanitation facilities can have a significant impact on the health of refugees. It is important to address these social determinants of health to improve the overall health and well-being of refugees.

In terms of the Ukrainian refugee crisis, it is essential to ensure that Ukrainian refugees have access to healthcare and mental health support. The conflict in Ukraine has resulted in significant displacement and trauma, which can have a long-lasting impact on the health and well-being of affected populations. It is also important to address the social determinants of health, such as access to food, water, and sanitation facilities, to improve the health outcomes of Ukrainian refugees. Finally, it is crucial to address the root causes of the conflict in Ukraine to prevent future refugee crises and improve the overall health and well-being of affected populations.

Ukrainian refugees, like all refugees, have the right to access healthcare services that meet their needs. This includes access to preventive care, treatment for acute and chronic conditions, and mental health support. The right to health for refugees is enshrined in international law, including the 1951 Refugee Convention and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

In addition to the right to healthcare, Ukrainian refugees also have the right to other social determinants of health, such as access to food, water, and sanitation facilities. These social determinants of health can have a significant impact on the health and well-being of refugees and must be addressed to improve health outcomes.

It is also important to note that Ukrainian refugees have the right to non-discrimination in access to healthcare services. Discrimination based on race, ethnicity, nationality, religion, gender, or any other status is prohibited by international human rights law.

In summary, Ukrainian refugees have the same health rights as all refugees, which include the right to access healthcare services, the right to access social determinants of health, and the right to non-discrimination in access to healthcare services. These rights are protected by international human rights law and must be respected by all governments and organizations working with refugees.

About the author

Sadia Khalid, early-stage researcher (ESRs), medical writer and specialist at Tallinn University of Technology (TalTech), Estonia. She has been working on her PhD research project “The role of Helicobacter pylori intestinal microbiota in the development of liver diseases. under supervision of Dr. Pirjo Spuul at Faculty of Science, Institute of Chemistry and Biotechnology.,TalTech. Her current research interests include Molecular Medicine, cell biology, infectious diseases, bacteriology, hepatology, and gastroenterology.