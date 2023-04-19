Antitrust: Commission confirms unannounced inspections in the fashion sector

by

On 18 April 2023, the European Commission has started unannounced inspections at the premises of companies active in the fashion industry in several Member States. In parallel, the Commission has sent out formal requests for information to companies active in the same sector.

The Commission has concerns that the companies concerned may have violated EU antitrust rules that prohibit cartels and restrictive business practices including certain horizontal and vertical restrictions (Article 101 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union and Article 53 of the European Economic Area Agreement). The Commission officials were accompanied by their counterparts from the relevant national competition authorities of the Member States where the inspections were carried out.

The subject matter of today’s inspections is unrelated to that of the inspections carried out in May 2022 and in June 2021.

Unannounced inspections are a preliminary investigative step into suspected anticompetitive practices. The fact that the Commission carries out such inspections and sends out formal requests for information does not mean that the companies are guilty of anti-competitive behaviour nor does it prejudge the outcome of the investigation itself. The Commission respects the rights of defence, in particular the right of companies to be heard in antitrust proceedings.

There is no legal deadline to complete inquiries into anticompetitive conduct. Their duration depends on a number of factors, including the complexity of each case, the extent to which the undertakings concerned co-operate with the Commission and the parties’ exercise of their rights of defence.

Under the Commission’s leniency programme companies that have been involved in a secret cartel may be granted immunity from fines or significant reductions in fines in return for reporting the conduct and cooperating with the Commission throughout its investigation. Individuals can report cartel or other anti-competitive behaviour on an anonymous basis through the Commission’s whistle-blower tool. Further information on the Commission’s leniency programme and whistle-blower tool is available on DG Competition’s website.