Fit for 55: deal on charging and fuelling stations for alternative fuels

(Credit: Unsplash)

Electric charging stations for cars at least every 60 km, for trucks – every 120 km

Hydrogen refuelling stations at least every 200 km

Easy to use recharging/refuelling with clear prices per kWh or kg

MEPs and the Swedish Presidency of the Council agreed on mandatory national targets for the deployment of infrastructure for alternative fuels for cars and trucks.

A provisional agreement was reached on Tuesday between Parliament and Council negotiators that updates EU rules on infrastructure for alternative fuels. It seeks to expand the deployment of recharging or alternative refuelling stations for cars, trucks and even stationary planes and bring Europe closer to its climate neutral ambitions by 2050.

Recharging/refuelling stations

The informal deal sets minimum mandatory national targets for the deployment of alternative fuels infrastructure and asks EU countries to present their plans on how to achieve them.

During the negotiations, MEPs managed to secure that electric charging pools for cars with at least a 400 kW output will have to be deployed at least every 60 km along core TEN-T network by 2026, with the network’s power output increasing to 600 kW by 2028. The requirement to have a charging station every 120 km is set for trucks and buses, but these stations should be installed on half of main EU roads by 2028 and with a 1400kW to 2800 kW power output depending on the road, says the deal. It will also be complemented by two charging stations for trucks in safe and secure parking places as of 2028.

In all cases some deployment exemptions would apply to outermost regions, islands and roads with very scarce traffic.

The negotiators also agreed to have hydrogen refuelling stations along core TEN-T network deployed at least every 200 km by 2031.

Simple recharging and payment

Users of alternative fuel vehicles will have to be able to pay easily and conveniently at recharging or refuelling points (with payment cards, contactless devices or, in certain cases, using a QR code). The price of the “fuels” will have to be displayed per kWh, per minute/session or per kg, be reasonable, easily and clearly comparable, transparent and non-discriminatory, says the deal.

MEPs ensured that the Commission will set up an EU “database” on alternative fuels data by 2027 to provide consumers with information on the availability, waiting times or price at different stations.

Quote

EP rapporteur Ismail Ertug (S&D, DE) said: “We have to decarbonise the transport sector, which is still responsible for a huge bulk of emissions. Alternative and sustainable fuels and deploying the right infrastructure are key in the transition to a climate-neutral Europe. The new rules will help to roll out the infrastructure for alternative fuels without further delay and ensure that driving and charging a new generation car is as simple and convenient as one that depends on petrol.”

Next steps

The informal deal on alternative fuels infrastructure still needs to be approved by the Council Committee of Permanent Representatives and Parliament’s Transport and Tourism committee, and then the Parliament and Council as a whole.

Background information

Transport was responsible for about a quarter of the EU’s total CO2 emissions in 2019, of which 71.7% came from road transportation, according to the European Environment Agency. New rules on alternative fuel infrastructure are part of the “Fit for 55 in 2030 package”, which is the EU’s plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030 compared to 1990 levels, in line with the European Climate Law.