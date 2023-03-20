Venezuelan crisis: Commission releases €75 million in humanitarian funding during 2023 International Solidarity Conference

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the international community is gathering for the second day of the 2023 ‘International Conference in Solidarity with Venezuelan Refugees and Migrants and their Host Countries and Communities’, co-organised by the European Union and Canada, to reaffirm its support for Venezuelans in need affected by the country’s protracted crisis.

On the occasion, the European Commission is releasing over €75 million in humanitarian aid, reaffirming its continued support to Venezuelans and to respond to their most urgent needs. The funding will help people in need in Venezuela and communities in the neighbouring countries hosting migrants and refugees, with a focus on food assistance, health, shelter, protection, education and legal assistance among other areas of intervention. Canada also contributed with a pledge of CAD 58.55 million to respond to humanitarian needs as well as supporting the long-term integration of refugees and migrants into host communities.

The Conference is organised in close collaboration with the UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and the International Organization for Migration, co-leads of the Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela (R4V), as well as key host countries and partners.

The event brings together representatives from neighbouring countries hosting Venezuelan migrants and refugees, EU Member States and other donor countries, international and local organisations and the private sector to address the humanitarian situation in Venezuela and the region and renew the support for 2023 and beyond. It also aims to provide a unique platform for dialogue with civil society.

Background

Since 2016, the European Union has allocated almost €400 million in emergency humanitarian aid for Venezuelan crisis. The funding helped assisting Venezuelans in need inside the country as well as those hosted in neighbouring countries. EU humanitarian assistance is delivered through UN agencies, international non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and the Red Cross movement who implements projects covering the broad spectrum of humanitarian needs.

The 2023 Solidarity Conference’s goal is to reassert the international community’s continued support for the Venezuelan people affected by the ongoing socio-economic crisis and the subsequent migration influx in the region. The Conference also aims to keep the Venezuelan crisis high on the international agenda and to help mobilise much-needed financial support to meet the needs of Venezuelan migrants and refugees and their host communities in neighbouring countries through voluntary pledges.

On 9 March, the EU and the Government of Canada together with the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for the Defence of the Human Rights of Refugees, Migrants and Displaced Persons in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC RMD) co-hosted a high-level dialogue which highlighted the relevant role played by civil society organisations to provide humanitarian aid within Venezuela, and in the countries of transit and reception of refugees and migrants from Venezuela.

On 15 March, the Regional Inter-Agency Coordination Platform for Refugees and Migrants from Venezuela organised Sector Roundtable Sessions to contribute to raising awareness and visibility on the achievements and good practices of the response, as well as continued gaps, needs and challenges.