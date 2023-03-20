Single Market at 30: Statement by IMCO Chair on Commission communication

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

The Chair of Parliament’s committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection reacts to the new EC communication on the 30th anniversary of the Single Market.

Today, European Commission published two communications celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Single Market and setting out how to secure long-term EU competitiveness. Anna Cavazzini (Greens/EFA, DE), the Chair of the Committee on the Internal Market and Consumer Protection (IMCO), issued the following statement.

“For the last 30 years, the Single Market has been the engine of European integration. In times of crises, businesses, workers and consumers depend on its functioning more than ever. I am happy to see that the Commission’s communication on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Single Market puts a strong focus on the digital and green transition which will foster its resilience and future competitiveness.

While we should not overburden businesses, we must make sure that our regulatory framework gives clear guidance on this path towards a circular economy and that we foster the skills needed in the future. Enforcement and close cooperation of customs and market surveillance authorities will be key.”