Transatlantic partnership: President von der Leyen to visit Canada and the US next week

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

President von der Leyen will meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President Joe Biden next week as she visits Canada and the US to discuss transatlantic relations, trade, strategic sectoral partnerships and cooperation in support of Ukraine.

The transatlantic visit will start in Ottawa, Canada, where the President will arrive on 6 March in the evening. On 7 March in the morning, the President will travel to the Canadian Forces Base of Kingston, from where many Canadian troops have departed to Poland to support humanitarian efforts for Ukrainian refugees.

Here, the President will meet Prime Minister Trudeau and hold a joint press conference (+/- 11:00 CET, live on EbS). They will then exchange with Canadian Armed Forces Personnel. After this, President von der Leyen and Prime Minister Trudeau will visit a Canadian clean technology company. This visit emphasises the potential of the EU-Canada Critical Raw Materials Partnership, which they intend to take forward. The President will then travel back to Ottawa to deliver an address to a joint session of the Canadian Parliament (+/- 23:00 CET, Live on EbS). In the evening, the President will attend a reception with the business community, including European businesses present in Canada, hosted by Prime Minister Trudeau. On 8 March in the morning, the President will meet Mary Simon, the Governor General of Canada.

On 8 March in the afternoon, the President will travel to Washington DC, where she will meet President Biden at the White House on Friday, 10 March. EU-US cooperation on global and geostrategic priorities will be at the centre of their discussions. In this context, both sides will also discuss ways to maintain transatlantic leadership in clean tech and ensure collaboration between the EU and US on innovation and secure supply chains for clean tech while rallying the world behind a global net zero emissions goal. Press activities President von der Leyen during her visit to Washington DC will be communicated at a later stage.