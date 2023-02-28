EU agrees 10th package of sanctions against Russia

by

The Commission welcomes the Council’s adoption of a 10th package of sanctions against Russia and those that support it in its illegal aggression against Ukraine. 24 February marks one year since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine and 9 years since the beginning of Russia’s illegal invasion and occupation of Ukrainian territory. This package is turning up the pressure in response to Putin’s brutal war, including viciously targeting civilians and critical infrastructure. In order to further increase the effectiveness of EU sanctions, today’s package contains new listings plus trade and financial sanctions, including further export bans worth more than €11 billion, depriving the Russian economy of critical tech and industrial goods. It also steps up enforcement and anti-circumvention measures, including a new reporting obligation on Russian Central Bank assets.

Specifically, this package contains the following elements:

Additional listings

The EU has added about 121 individuals and entities to our sanction list, including Russian decision-makers, senior government officials and military leaders complicit in the war against Ukraine, as well as proxy authorities installed by Russia in the occupied territories in Ukraine, among others. The list also includes key figures involved in the kidnapping of Ukrainian children to Russia, as well as organisations and individuals, who are polluting the public space with disinformation, adding to the military warfare through information warfare. Measures are also taken against individuals in Iran who are involved in the elaboration of drones and components supporting Russia’s military. In addition, members and supporters of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group and its activities in other countries, such as Mali or Central African Republic, are also targeted.

Additional EU export bans and restrictions

New export restrictions have been introduced on sensitive dual-use and advanced technologies that contribute to Russia’s military capabilities and technological enhancement, based on information received from Ukraine, our Member States and our partners. This includes additional electronic components used in Russian weapons systems (drones, missiles, helicopters, other vehicles), as well as bans on specific rare earths and thermal cameras with military applications. Moreover, we are also listing 96 additional entities associated to Russia’s military-industrial complex, bringing the total of military end-users that are listed to 506. This includes, for the first time, seven Iranian entities that have been using EU components and providing Russia with military “Shahed” drones to attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine. Importantly, we are working in close coordination with partners, and are adding Australia, Canada and New Zealand and Norway to the list of our partner countries.

Additional export bans are now also imposed on goods that can be easily redirected to be used to support the Russian war effort including:

Vehicles: heavy trucks not yet banned (and their spare parts), semi-trailers, and special vehicles such as snowmobiles;

Goods easily directed to the Russian military: including electric generators, binoculars, radars, compass, etc.;

Construction goods such as bridges, structures for buildings tower-like, fork-lifts trucks, cranes, etc.;

Goods that are critical for the functioning and enhancement of Russian industrial capacity (electronics, machine parts, pumps, machinery for working metals, etc.);

Complete industrial plants: this category has been added to avoid loopholes;

Goods used in the aviation industry (turbojets).

These new bans and restrictions cover EU exports worth EUR 11.4 billion (2021 data). They come on top of the €32.5 billion worth of exports already sanctioned in the previous packages. With today’s package, the EU has sanctioned in total nearly close to half (49%) of its 2021 exports to Russia.

Additional imports bans into the EU

Today’s package imposes import bans on the following Russian high-revenue goods:

Bitumen and related materials like asphalt; and

Synthetic rubber and carbon blacks.

These new import bans cover EU imports worth almost EUR 1.3 billion and they come on top of €90 billion already sanctioned, representing altogether 58% of the EU’s 2021 imports.

Financial sector

Three Russian banks have been added to the list of entities subject to the asset freeze and the prohibition to make funds and economic resources available.

Other measures include the following:

A ban on Russian nationals from serving on governing bodies of Member States’ critical infrastructure companies;

Prohibition on Russian nationals and entities to book gas storage capacity in the Union (LNG excluded);

Measures to facilitate the divestment from Russia by EU operators;

A third country shipping company, suspected of helping Russia circumvent sanctions on oil exports, has also been listed.

Enforcement and anti-circumvention measures

Today’s package imposes new reporting obligations on Russian Central Bank assets. This is especially important regarding the possible use of public Russian assets to fund the reconstruction of Ukraine after Russia is defeated.

Other measures include the following:

reporting obligations on frozen assets (including for dealings before listings) and assets which should be frozen;

Private flights between the EU and Russia, directly or via third countries, should be notified in advance;

Prohibition to transit dual use goods and firearms via the territory of Russia to third countries.

In addition to today’s package, the EU sanctions envoy David O’Sullivan is reaching out to third countries, to ensure strict implementation of sanctions and prevent circumvention. On 23 February, the first Sanctions Coordinators Forum took place in Brussels, gathering our international partners and Member States, to strengthen enforcement efforts.

Additional bans on Russian disinformation outlets

Two additional Russian media outlets have been added to the media ban.

Technical amendments

Amendment to allow the provision of pilot services necessary for maritime safety ;

Definition of the term “import” to avoid goods being “stranded” in long customs procedures;

Background

The EU’s sanctions against Russia are proving effective. They are limiting Russia’s ability to wage the war against Ukraine, including to manufacture new weapons and repair existing ones, as well as hinder its transport of material.

The geopolitical, economic, and financial implications of Russia’s continued war of aggression against Ukraine are clear, as the war has disrupted global commodities markets, especially for agrifood products and energy. The EU continues to ensure that its sanctions do not impact energy and agrifood exports from Russia to third countries.

As guardian of the EU Treaties, the European Commission monitors the enforcement of EU sanctions across the EU.

The EU stands united in its solidarity with Ukraine, and will continue to support Ukraine and its people together with its international partners, including through additional political, financial, military and humanitarian support for as long as necessary.