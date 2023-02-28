Brexit: leading MEPs welcome EU-UK political agreement on Northern Ireland

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

Statement by David McAllister, Bernd Lange and Nathalie Loiseau on the EU-UK political agreement to resolve outstanding issues relating to the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.

“We welcome today’s political agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom, which shows that practical and shared solutions to the challenges in the implementation of the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland can be found. This new framework shows that joint efforts to find bilateral solutions to mitigate the consequences of Brexit can ensure stability and predictability for people and businesses in Northern Ireland while maintaining the integrity of the EU’s Single Market. The protocol is an integral part of the EU-UK Withdrawal Agreement and the EU has spared no effort in engaging constructively with the UK to find mutually acceptable solutions to make it work. The European Parliament will now scrutinise the agreement in more detail and thoroughly monitor its implementation.”

Mr McAllister, Mr Lange and Ms Loiseau are Co-Chairs of the European Parliament’s UK Contact Group.