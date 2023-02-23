The Circulars Accelerator 2023: Meet the 16 startups accelerating the transition to a circular economy

by

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Timothy Conley, Digital Engagement Specialist, World Economic Forum

With less than a decade to deliver on the UN’s Sustainability Development Goals, the transition to the circular economy continues to be one of the most critical drivers for building a more restorative and sustainable future.

Led by Accenture, in partnership with Anglo American, Ecolab and AWS, and in collaboration with UpLink and the World Economic Forum, The Circulars Accelerator connects disruptive circular economy-focused entrepreneurs with industry leaders to scale circular innovation across the ecosystem. The 16 startups that were selected from more than 350 applications for a place in this year’s accelerator will be announced live.

Watch this livestreamed session on March 6 2023 at 15:00 CET on this page to welcome and celebrate the 2023 cohort and to officially launch the third year of The Circulars Accelerator.

