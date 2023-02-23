European Citizens’ Initiative: Commission decides to register a new initiative calling for asylum and migration reforms

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Today, the Commission decided to register a European Citizens’ Initiative (ECI) entitled ‘Ensuring a dignified reception of migrants in Europe’.

The organisers of the initiative call on the Commission to develop a new system for the voluntary distribution of asylum seekers throughout the EU, while ensuring effective solidarity between Member States. They also call for binding reception standards guaranteeing dignified living conditions for asylum seekers across the EU, for example in terms of food, health, housing, education and work.

The decision to register is of a legal nature. It does not prejudge the legal and political conclusions of the Commission on this initiative or the action it will take, if any, in case the initiative obtains the necessary support.

As this European Citizens’ Initiative fulfils the formal conditions, the Commission considers that it is legally admissible. The Commission has not analysed the substance of the proposal at this stage.

The content of the initiative only expresses the views of the group of organisers, and can in no way be taken to reflect the views of the Commission.

Next Steps

Following today’s registration, the organisers have six months to open the signature collection. If a European Citizens’ Initiative receives one million statements of support within one year, from at least seven different Member States, the Commission will have to react. The Commission could decide either to take the request forward or not, and will be required to explain its reasoning.

Background

The European Citizens’ Initiative was introduced with the Lisbon Treaty as an agenda-setting tool in the hands of citizens. It was officially launched in April 2012. Once formally registered, a European Citizens’ Initiative allows one million citizens from at least seven EU Member States to invite the European Commission to propose legal acts in areas where it has the power to act. The conditions for admissibility are: (1) the proposed action does not manifestly fall outside the framework of the Commission’s powers to submit a proposal for a legal act, (2) it is not manifestly abusive, frivolous or vexatious and (3) it is not manifestly contrary to the values of the Union.

Since the beginning of the ECI, the Commission has received 125 requests to launch a European Citizens’ Initiative, 98 of which were admissible and thus qualified to be registered. Today’s decision is the second initiative registered this year.