Yemen: EU allocates over €193 million for the most vulnerable

Today the European Commission announced over €193 million in funding for the most vulnerable people in Yemen. Yemen has been devastated by years of violence, displacement, economic and political crisis. The funding, announced by Commissioner Janez Lenarčič during the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum, will provide the most vulnerable with life-saving assistance.

€136 million of this amount will be provided to the EU’s humanitarian partners, such as the UN and NGOs, to help meet emerging needs resulting from ongoing violence and sudden disasters. The EU funded activities include health, nutrition and food assistance, as well as water and sanitation to prevent malnutrition and transmission of epidemics.

€55 million in development aid is earmarked for food security and livelihoods support addressing both urgent food security needs, as well as longer-term development and self-reliance. It aims at helping Yemenis gain a livelihood and producing food locally as part of a transition to a resilient and sustainable food system.

Commissioner Lenarčič, during his visit to Riyadh, will deliver an opening speech at the Riyadh International Humanitarian Forum. He also discussed the most pressing humanitarian issues with the H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.E. Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre; H.E. Jasem Albudaiwi, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council; Diana Janse, Swedish State Secretary for International Development Cooperation.

Background

Violence across Yemen continues to endanger civilians, trigger displacement and damage critical infrastructure. Imports of food, fuel, and medicine are restricted, leading to acute shortages and high prices. Furthermore, Yemen is experiencing extreme droughts followed by heavy rains leading to floods, displacement and damages. The country’s public health system is on the verge of collapse.

It is estimated that 21.6 million people in Yemen will need humanitarian assistance and protection services. The number of people in acute need of assistance is increasing with 13.4 million, including more than 4.3 million internally displaced, in a dire need.

Since the beginning of the war in 2015, the EU has contributed over €1.4 billion to respond to the crisis in Yemen. This includes €998 million in humanitarian aid and €487 million in development assistance.

EU humanitarian aid focuses on assisting the most vulnerable people in the country. We focus on those directly affected by the conflict or in displacement, as well as households impacted by the food insecurity and health crises.