Provide Ukraine with military aid for as long as necessary, MEPs say

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

MEPs call for serious consideration to be given to delivering fighter jets, helicopters, appropriate missile systems and a substantial increase in munitions to Ukraine.

In a resolution marking one year of Russia’s war against Ukraine, MEPs strongly condemn Moscow’s aggression and reiterate their unwavering solidarity with the people and leadership of Ukraine.

They reaffirm their support for providing military assistance to Ukraine for as long as is necessary and call for serious consideration to be given to delivering Western fighter jets and helicopters, appropriate missile systems and substantial increases in munitions delivery to Kyiv. Ukraine must not only be able to defend itself, but also to regain full control of its entire internationally recognised territory.

More sanctions and confiscation of Russian assets to rebuild Ukraine

The resolution calls on EU member states to adopt their tenth sanctions package against Russia and its allies by the end of February and to substantially broaden its scope. It also urges the EU, the member states and their allies to make the sanctions already in place more effective, and to take urgent steps to block any attempt to circumvent these restrictive measures.

Looking ahead, MEPs demand that the legal regime – which allows for Russian assets frozen by the EU to be confiscated – be completed. These assets should then be used to reconstruct the country and to compensate the victims of the war. They also underline that, once the war ends, Russia will have to be subject to severe reparations to contribute substantially to the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Work must be done to start EU accession negotiations with Ukraine

Parliament further underlines that the Russian war of aggression has fundamentally changed the geopolitical situation in Europe, “which necessitates bold, brave and comprehensive political, security and financial decisions by the EU”. In this context, MEPs reiterate their support for the European Council’s decision to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine last summer. They also call on Ukraine, the Commission and the Council to work towards the start of accession negotiations this year, while stressing that EU accession also remains a merit-based process with respect for relevant procedures and conditional criteria.

For all the details, the resolution will be available in full here. (16.02.2023). It was adopted by 444 votes in favour, 26 against with 37 abstentions.

A recording of the plenary debate with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell and the Swedish Council Presidency can be found here. (15.02.2023).