Opening: MEPs held minute of silence in memory of the victims of the earthquakes

President Metsola led MEPs in a minute of silence in memory of the victims of the earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria, at the opening of the session in Strasbourg.

Europe stands with the people of Türkiye and Syria, said President Metsola, adding that the EU’s civil protection mechanism has been activated and help is being sent. “Our thoughts are with the families of those killed, trapped, injured and with all the rescuers fighting the clock night and day to save lives”, she added.

Referring to the extraordinary plenary session on 9 February when President Zelenskyy spoke in the European Parliament, President Metsola said his words reminded MEPs that the war in Ukraine is not just a battle for territory but also one in defence of shared values. The European Parliament continues to stand in full solidarity with Ukraine and its people, she concluded.

Changes to the agenda

The President has received a request for urgent procedure from the Environment (ENVI) committee, pursuant to Rule 163, on the following legislative file:

Transitional provisions for certain medical devices and in vitro diagnostic medical devices.

The vote on this request will be taken on Tuesday. If adopted, the draft report will be put to the vote on Thursday.

Monday

A Commission statement on “Following up on measures requested by Parliament to strengthen the integrity of European institutions” is added as the fifth point in the afternoon. As a consequence, the sitting is extended until 23:00. The debate will be wound up with a resolution to be put to the vote on Thursday.

Tuesday

The debate on the Council and Commission statements on the “Establishment of an independent EU Ethics Body” will be wound up with a resolution to be put to the vote on Thursday.

Wednesday

Council and Commission statements on “EUCO conclusions: the need for the speedy finalisation of the Road Map“ are added as the second point in the afternoon.

A Commission statement on “The further repressions against the people of Belarus, in particular the cases of Andrzej Poczobut and Ales Bialiatski” is added as the fifth point in the afternoon before the Oral Question on “Adequate minimum income ensuring active inclusion”. The debate will be wound up with a resolution to be voted on in March I.

Request by several committees to start negotiations with Council and Commission

Decisions by committees to enter into inter-institutional negotiations (Rule 71) are published on the plenary website.

If no request for a vote in Parliament on the decision to enter into negotiations is made by Tuesday 12.00 midnight, the committees may start negotiations.