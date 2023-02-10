COVID-19: review, impact, and next steps

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article was exclusively written for The European Sting by Dr. Shampa Gupta, Ms. Shreya Nandan and Dr. Kartikeya Ojha, Global Health advocates. They are affiliated to the International Federation of Medical Students Associations (IFMSA), cordial partner of The Sting. The opinions expressed in this piece belong strictly to the writers and do not necessarily reflect IFMSA’s view on the topic, nor The European Sting’s one.

The COVID-19 pandemic is regarded as the century’s worst global health catastrophe and the most serious threat to humanity since the Second World War. As a result of COVID-19, which is brought on by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, economies all over the world have been disrupted and healthcare delivery systems are facing hitherto unheard-of difficulties. From our social life to practically every other part of our existence, this pandemic has had an impact. The fun of travelling, as well as social meetings and contacts, have been diminished by various precautions, repetitive RT PCR tests, and the numerous limitations and rules on public transit.

Humans are social creatures who need at least some minimal level of human interaction to thrive, this pandemic has harmed people’s mental health all around the world.

The international healthcare systems of numerous nations have also been put to the test by this worldwide pandemic. In light of the spreading pandemic that was taking hundreds of lives every day, the deficiencies and inadequacies of the healthcare systems of various nations were brought to light. The need for intensive research to promote further evolution of the healthcare industry is urgent, and it also serves as a preventative measure against similar pandemic-like events in the future. Proper training of the healthcare workforce, the readiness of the healthcare system to handle such large-scale global health calamities

The mental health of not just the general public but also of healthcare professionals, who strive relentlessly to lessen the pain of the patients even though they were the ones who had to endure the hardest tragedies, is another important but frequently overlooked factor. They toiled for days on end to save the lives of those who were impacted, only to be cut off from their friends and relatives as well as the general public, who fled as far as they could upon seeing them as they left the hospitals.

So many healthcare personnel died as a result of a lack of information that led to unreasonable fear among the general public, and many others were permanently mentally traumatized as a result. The use of vaccines against this virus is one of the most important measures taken to stop its spread among other measures. Safe and effective vaccines are significantly reducing the risk of COVID-19-related severe illness and mortality. The vaccination push must be completed worldwide as our next action. It is crucial to keep up with all of the advised precautions that stop the spread of SARS-CoV-2 when vaccinations become available and protection increases.

This entails keeping a physical distance from other people, donning a mask, particularly in busy and stuffy environments, washing your hands frequently, covering any coughs or sneezes with your bent elbow, and opening windows indoors. On the plus side, this pandemic that ultimately brought an end to everyone’s life gave us time to rest, think, and reflect on who we are. It also served as a reminder to not take the little things, like ordinary social interactions, for granted.

