Earthquake: EU mobilises further emergency help for Syria and Türkiye

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

Following multiple earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria earlier this week, the European Union will provide additional emergency support to both countries through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and emergency humanitarian assistance worth €6.5 million. This is one of the EU’s largest ever search and rescue operations through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Tomorrow Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič is due to visit the affected areas in Türkiye as part of the coordination of the EU response.

Support to Syria

On the morning of 8 February, the Syrian authorities requested to activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The request includes search and rescue teams, shelter and medicine.

The EU Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in contact with EU Member States and the United Nations to immediately channel possible offers to the people most in need in Syria.

offers to the people most in need in Syria. In addition, the Commission is also announcing today an initial €3.5 million in emergency humanitarian assistance for Syria to help people in need to access shelter, water and sanitation, health various items they currently need, as well as to support the search and rescue operations.

to help people in need to access shelter, water and sanitation, health various items they currently need, as well as to support the search and rescue operations. Moreover, in Syria the EU is closely cooperating with our humanitarian partners. We are adjusting our ongoing humanitarian projects to respond to the crisis. Our partners, NGOs and UN agencies, are supporting affected medical facilities with medical kits, providing food and shelter, repairing damaged infrastructure.

Support to Türkiye

In Türkiye, following the request on Monday, 6 February to activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, EU support now includes: