Earthquake: EU mobilises further emergency help for Syria and Türkiye

Following multiple earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria earlier this week, the European Union will provide additional emergency support to both countries through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism and emergency humanitarian assistance worth €6.5 million. This is one of the EU’s largest ever search and rescue operations through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.
Tomorrow Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič is due to visit the affected areas in Türkiye as part of the coordination of the EU response.
Support to Syria
On the morning of 8 February, the Syrian authorities requested to activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The request includes search and rescue teams, shelter and medicine.
- The EU Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in contact with EU Member States and the United Nations to immediately channel possible offers to the people most in need in Syria.
- In addition, the Commission is also announcing today an initial €3.5 million in emergency humanitarian assistance for Syria to help people in need to access shelter, water and sanitation, health various items they currently need, as well as to support the search and rescue operations.
- Moreover, in Syria the EU is closely cooperating with our humanitarian partners. We are adjusting our ongoing humanitarian projects to respond to the crisis. Our partners, NGOs and UN agencies, are supporting affected medical facilities with medical kits, providing food and shelter, repairing damaged infrastructure.
Support to Türkiye
In Türkiye, following the request on Monday, 6 February to activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, EU support now includes:
- An initial €3 million in emergency assistance to boost response efforts in the country.
- This comes on top of the 31 search and rescue teams and 5 medical teams offered by20 EU Member States and Albania, Montenegro and Serbia via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The teams comprise over 1,500 rescuers and 100 search and rescue dogs.
- Additionally, today Türkiye asked for shelter items via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. Already Germany, Lithuania and Slovenia have offered blankets, tents and heaters.
