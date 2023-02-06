Ukraine: EU and G7 partners agree price cap on Russian petroleum products

by

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The European Union – together with the international G7+ Price Cap Coalition – have today adopted further price caps for seaborne Russian petroleum products (such as diesel and fuel oil). This decision will hit Russia’s revenues even harder and reduce its ability to wage war in Ukraine. It will also help stabilise global energy markets, benefitting countries across the world.

It comes on top of the price cap for crude oil in force since December 2022, and will complement the EU’s full ban on importing seaborne crude oil and petroleum products into the European Union.

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, said: “We are making Putin pay for his atrocious war. Russia is paying a heavy price, as our sanctions are eroding its economy, throwing it back by a generation. Today, we are turning up the pressure further by introducing additional price caps on Russian petroleum products. This has been agreed with our G7 partners and will further erode Putin’s resources to wage war. By 24 February, exactly one year since the invasion started, we aim to have the tenth package of sanctions in place.”

Two price levels have been set for Russian petroleum products: one for ”premium-to-crude” petroleum products, such as diesel, kerosene and gasoline, and the other for ”discount-to-crude” petroleum products, such as fuel oil and naphtha, reflecting market dynamics. The maximum price for premium-to-crude products will be 100 USD per barrel and the maximum price for discount-to-crude will be 45 USD per barrel.

The price cap on petroleum products will be implemented from 5 February 2023. It includes a 55-day wind-down period for seaborne Russian petroleum products purchased above the price cap, provided it is loaded onto a vessel at the port of loading prior to 5 February 2023 and unloaded at the final port of destination prior to 1 April 2023.

The price caps for petroleum products and crude oil will be continually monitored to ensure their effectiveness and impact. The price caps themselves will be reviewed and adjusted as appropriate.

The European Commission has also published today a guidance document on the implementation of the price caps.

Background

The Price Cap Coalition is composed of Australia, Canada, the EU, Japan, the UK, and the US.

The EU’s sanctions against Russia are proving effective. They are damaging Russia’s ability to manufacture new weapons and repair existing ones, as well as hinder its transport of material while reducing its revenues from fossil fuels exports. In response to Belarus’ involvement in Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, the EU has also adopted a variety of sanctions against Belarus in 2022.

The geopolitical, economic, and financial implications of Russia’s continued aggression are clear, as the war has disrupted global commodities markets, especially for agrifood products and energy. The EU continues to ensure that its sanctions do not impact energy and agrifood exports from Russia to third countries.

As guardian of the EU Treaties, the European Commission monitors the enforcement of EU sanctions across the EU.

The EU stands united in its solidarity with Ukraine, and will continue to support Ukraine and its people together with its international partners, including through additional political, financial, and humanitarian support.