Türkiye and Syria:  Statement on the earthquake by High Representative Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale – one of the strongest earthquakes in the region in more than 100 years – struck the region of Gaziantep in Türkiye, which impacted neighbouring Syria as well, overnight.

In an immediate response, the European Union has mobilised search and rescue teams for Türkiye following its request to activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Urban Search and Rescue teams have been quickly mobilised from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, Hungary*, Malta*, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania to support the first responders on the ground. Italy, Spain* and Slovakia * have offered their rescue teams to Türkiye as well. The EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in direct contact with the authorities in Türkiye to coordinate further support if needed.

The EU’s Copernicus satellite system has also been activated to provide emergency mapping services.

The EU is also ready to support those affected in Syria, which has also reported casualties, through its humanitarian assistance programmes.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and the brave first responders working to save lives.

*Updated on 06.02.2023 at 12:14