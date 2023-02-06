You are here: Home / European Union News / Türkiye and Syria:  Statement on the earthquake by High Representative Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič

Türkiye and Syria:  Statement on the earthquake by High Representative Borrell and Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič

February 6, 2023 by Leave a Comment
(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale – one of the strongest earthquakes in the region in more than 100 years – struck the region of Gaziantep in Türkiye, which impacted neighbouring Syria as well, overnight.

In an immediate response, the European Union has mobilised search and rescue teams for Türkiye following its request to activate the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

Urban Search and Rescue teams have been quickly mobilised from Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, France, Greece, Hungary*, Malta*,  the Netherlands, Poland, Romania to support the first responders on the ground. Italy,  Spain* and Slovakia * have offered their rescue teams to Türkiye as well. The EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre is in direct contact with the authorities in Türkiye to coordinate further support if needed.

The EU’s Copernicus satellite system has also been activated to provide emergency mapping services.

The EU is also ready to support those affected in Syria, which has also reported casualties, through its humanitarian assistance programmes.

Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and the brave first responders working to save lives.

*Updated on 06.02.2023 at 12:14

Filed Under: European Union News, Turkey Tagged With: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
«
»

Speak your Mind Here

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: