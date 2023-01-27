Ukraine: Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform for Ukraine kick-starts work

by

This article is brought to you in association with the European Commission.

The Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform to support Ukraine’s repair, recovery and reconstruction process has been launched today. It will allow for close coordination among international donors and international financial organisations and will ensure that support is provided in a coherent, transparent, and accountable manner.

The first meeting of the Donor Coordination Platform, held by video conference, brought together high-level officials from Ukraine, the EU, G7 countries, as well as financial institutions such as the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank. Other donors will be able to join the Platform over time.

The meeting kick-starts a wider process with the aim of ensuring enhanced coordination amongst all key players providing short-term financial support but also longer-term assistance for the reconstruction phase, building on the results of the Conferences in Lugano, Berlin and Paris, to help bridge the gap between needs and resources.

The EU is determined to continue playing a major role in support of a recovery and reconstruction process in Ukraine that is firmly anchored in its EU path, ensuring investments go hand in hand with reforms.

So far, the EU, its Member States and European financial institutions have made available up to 49 billion euros in financial, budget support, emergency, humanitarian and military assistance to Ukraine.