Holocaust Remembrance Day: Israel’s President Herzog to address MEPs

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you in association with the European Parliament.

On Thursday 26 January at 10.30, Israel’s President Isaac Herzog will address Parliament during the plenary session in Brussels, to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will open the solemn sitting with an introductory speech.

After President Isaac Herzog’s address, MEPs will observe a minute of silence. The ceremony will close with a musical performance by Chen Halevi on clarinet, and Jenő Lisztes on cimbalom of “Kaddish” by Maurice Ravel.

After the ceremony, at around 11.45, Presidents Metsola and Herzog will inaugurate the Holocaust Memorial “The Refugee” by Felix Nussbaum in front of Parliament’s plenary chamber.

This year also marks 75 years since the State of Israel was founded.

The International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of the Holocaust on 27 January was established by the United Nations in 2005 to commemorate the Holocaust and the 60th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp.

You can follow the ceremony on Thursday live on Parliament’s webstreaming and on EbS+.

Isaac Herzog

Born in Tel Aviv in 1960, Isaac Herzog was elected the eleventh President of the State of Israel in 2021. He was first elected to the Knesset in 2003 and has held several ministerial posts since then. In 2013, Herzog was elected Chairman of the Israeli Labor Party and in June 2018, he was elected Chairman of the Executive of the Jewish Agency for Israel.