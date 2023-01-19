Davos 2023 Day 4: What to expect

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.
- The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting takes place in Davos from 16-20 January 2023.
What you might have missed
Yesterday we welcomed leaders from around the globe to Davos, including Aziz Akhannouch, Head of Government of Morocco, António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine, Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and Ferdinand Marcos Jr, President of the Philippines.
We also launched new reports – the Global Cybersecurity Outlook; an impact report on the EDISON Alliance; and two reports on the Metaverse.
Sessions to watch
All times are GMT+1.
- 09:00 Reigniting Growth in Africa
- 10:15 The Four-Day Week
- 11:30 Finding Europe’s New Growth
- 11:30 Special Address by Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea
- 13:15 Reversing the Tide of Global Inequality
- 13:15 Beyond the Rainbow: Advancing LGBTQI+ Rights
- 15:00 A Conversation with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece
- 15:45 Women’s Leadership: Towards Parity in Power
- 16:15 Advancing Racial and Ethnic Equity
Something to look out for
Zero Health Gaps Pledge
There is a 14-year difference in life expectancy between high- and low-income countries. That’s why today we’ll announce a new global, multi-sector health equity pledge.
Making a difference
More than 2.5 billion people today don’t use the internet, with access, affordability and usability all barriers to taking advantage of the benefits that connectivity brings.
The EDISON Alliance is bringing multiple sectors together in order to boost access across health, education, and financial services.
