Davos 2023 Day 4: What to expect

by

(Credit: Unsplash)

This article is brought to you thanks to the collaboration of The European Sting with the World Economic Forum.

Author: Gayle Markovitz, Business Editor, World Economic Forum, Beatrice Di CaroSocial Media and Live Communications Lead, Digital Media, World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting takes place in Davos from 16-20 January 2023.

Here’s a snapshot of everything you need to know this morning about today.

Welcome to day four of the World Economic Forum’s Annual Meeting in Davos. Each morning we’ll bring you a rundown of what to expect, the sessions you might want to keep an eye on, any essential pre-reading and anything else that’s good to know.

What you might have missed

Yesterday we welcomed leaders from around the globe to Davos, including Aziz Akhannouch, Head of Government of Morocco, António Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Olena Zelenska, First Lady of Ukraine, Olaf Scholz, Federal Chancellor of Germany, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, and Ferdinand Marcos Jr, President of the Philippines.

We also launched new reports – the Global Cybersecurity Outlook; an impact report on the EDISON Alliance; and two reports on the Metaverse.

Sessions to watch

All times are GMT+1.

09:00 Reigniting Growth in Africa

10:15 The Four-Day Week

11:30 Finding Europe’s New Growth

11:30 Special Address by Yoon Suk Yeol, President of the Republic of Korea

13:15 Reversing the Tide of Global Inequality

13:15 Beyond the Rainbow: Advancing LGBTQI+ Rights

15:00 A Conversation with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Prime Minister of Greece

15:45 Women’s Leadership: Towards Parity in Power

16:15 Advancing Racial and Ethnic Equity

Something to look out for

Zero Health Gaps Pledge

There is a 14-year difference in life expectancy between high- and low-income countries. That’s why today we’ll announce a new global, multi-sector health equity pledge.

Find out more about the pledge by watching our press conference here.

Making a difference

More than 2.5 billion people today don’t use the internet, with access, affordability and usability all barriers to taking advantage of the benefits that connectivity brings.

The EDISON Alliance is bringing multiple sectors together in order to boost access across health, education, and financial services.

Find out more about its work here.

Radio Davos: Podcasts from the mountain

We’re bringing you podcasts every day from Davos. They’ll feature interviews, context, and insights into everything that’s going on here in Switzerland. Get them on our podcast page or wherever you get your podcasts.

On today’s Radio Davos, co-hosted by ‘Exponential View’ writer, author and podcaster Azeem Azhar, UN Secretary-General warns of a ‘great fracture’ in the world, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis tells us the war in Ukraine affects the whole world. We talk to Caroline Casey of the disability inclusion campaign Valuable 500 and tour the art exhibition bringing the voice of refugees to Davos.

Some reading and watching for this morning

You can keep up with the conversations and talking points this week by going to our Davos 2023 collections page on Agenda. In addition to that, here’s a snapshot of some the pieces we’ve published.

How philanthropy can unlock action on climate and nature in this critical decade

2023 Social Innovation Awards: the power of collective change

Davos 2023: Art has the power to help communities in crisis – this is how

Climate change is adding to a growing infectious disease burden – we need coordinated action now

How a small, landlocked country can serve as a global model for innovation

The first research of its kind: defining, building and governing a metaverse for all

Why it’s time for the dawn of stakeholder geopolitics